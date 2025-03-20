Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FIRST IN MONTHS: Hamas Fires 3 Rockets At Tel Aviv Area; Man’s Fingers Severed In Bomb Shelter Door

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts part of a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel, near the Gaza border, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Sirens sounded across central Israel and the Shefelah early Thursday afternoon after Hamas fired three rockets at Israel for the first time in months.

The IDF spokesperson said that one rocket was intercepted and two rockets fell in open areas.

A man in Givatayim was injured as he entered the bomb shelter and the door closed on his hand, severing his fingers. MDA paramedics treated him at the scene and rushed him to Sheba Hospital.

Several large pieces of shrapnel were found in Rishon L’Tzion. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries.

Following the sirens, Hamas took responsibility for the rocket fire, saying that it launched M90 rockets at Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



