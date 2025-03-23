Israeli Man Accused of Espionage for Iran in Shocking Spy Scandal

Another espionage case has rocked Israel as authorities announce the arrest of a 65-year-old man accused of spying for Iran.

Edward Yusupov, a resident of Netivot, was taken into custody last month in a covert operation by Israeli police and the Shin Bet security service. Prosecutors from the Southern District Attorney’s Office have revealed that Yusupov is set to be indicted on charges of contact with agents from an enemy country.

Investigators say Yusupov meticulously gathered intelligence on highly sensitive Israeli sites, including IDF bases, the Haifa Port, and even Israel’s nuclear research center in the Negev. Acting on instructions from an Azerbaijani national suspected of being an Iranian agent, Yusupov allegedly photographed these locations with the intent to pass the information to his handler.

Officials report that Yusupov rented an apartment overlooking the Haifa Port to facilitate his handler’s “operational needs,” a move that suggests an alarming level of commitment to the suspected espionage. Authorities allege that the suspect was financially motivated, receiving tens of thousands of dollars for his activities.

