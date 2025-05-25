‘We Are Burning Down the Embassy’: U.S. Citizen Arrested for Terror Plot in Tel Aviv; Threats Against President Trump

A dual U.S.-German citizen was arrested and charged for attempting to carry out a firebombing attack on the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv last week.

Joseph Neumayer, 27, was taken into custody by federal agents on Saturday at JFK International Airport, just hours after being deported from Israel, where he allegedly attempted to ignite a violent act against American diplomatic personnel.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed in Brooklyn federal court, Neumayer posted a disturbing call to action on Facebook on May 19: “Join me this afternoon in Tel Aviv, we are burning down the U.S. embassy.” He included additional statements expressing hostility toward the United States and President Donald Trump.

Later that same day, Neumayer allegedly approached the embassy’s Tel Aviv branch on HaYarkon Street carrying a backpack loaded with homemade Molotov cocktails. He confronted an embassy security guard, hurled inflammatory remarks, and fled the scene—leaving the incendiary-laden bag behind.

Israeli law enforcement launched a manhunt, tracking the suspect to a Tel Aviv hotel, where he was arrested without incident. Working in close coordination with the FBI and the U.S. Embassy’s Diplomatic Security Service, Israeli authorities deported Neumayer to the U.S., where he now faces federal charges for attempting to damage a U.S. government facility with fire or explosives.

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi issued a stern warning: “The Department will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.” Joseph Nocella Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, praised the swift cross-border cooperation that helped neutralize the threat, saying, “Thanks to our Israeli partners, a potential tragedy was averted before a single life was lost.”

FBI Assistant Director Steven J. Jensen vowed continued vigilance: “We will not hesitate to pursue anyone who threatens U.S. citizens or diplomatic missions abroad.”

Neumayer faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison, along with a potential $250,000 fine. The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not ruled out additional charges.

