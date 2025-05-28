Iranian TV Praises D.C. Terrorist As “American Sinwar:” “He Sent 2 Zionists To Hell”

Iran’s Channel 2 published a report on D.C. terrorist Elias Rodriquez, praising him as an “American Yahya Sinwar” who “sent two Zionist dogs to hell in a martyrdom operation.”

The newscaster lauded the murders on American soil as “a new axis of resistance that has been born.”

The broadcast also showed UP President Trump in the crosshairs, claiming that he ordered that “anyone who as much as whispered a word about Israel would be choked silent.”

“The American police were ordered to choke all American youth,” the narrator said. “But Rodriguez was already choked by the world’s silence about the murder of people, by the world’s stifling.”

It’s intriguing that Iran dares to post a video with Trump in the crosshairs while simultaneously holding “talks” with the US.

The video was translated by MEMRI, the Middle East Media Research Institute.

