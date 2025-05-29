Israeli Gov’t Approves Proposal To Integrate Chareidim Into Medical Studies

The government on Monday approved the joint proposal of Health Minister Uriel Busso and Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush to establish an inter-ministerial team to formulate a plan to promote the integration of Charedim into medical studies.

The proposal was formulated in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor.

The team will be established under the leadership of the Directors-General of the Health and Labor Ministries, and in cooperation with the Jerusalem Ministry, the Authority for Economic-Social Development in the Chareidi sector, and the Council for Higher Education.

Comprehensive recommendations will be submitted to the Health Minister within 90 days for the implementation of a dedicated program that will include, among other things: adapted pre-academic preparatory courses, personal and professional support throughout the course of study, and adjustments to ensure the integration of Chareidi students into the medical system.

The move places special emphasis on strengthening public medicine in Jerusalem in order to improve medical services in the city, encourage excellence, and develop a medical reserve from the local community that will serve the entire public.

Health Minister Busso emphasized: “The integration of Chareidim in medical studies is a national goal of the highest social and health importance. In light of the continued shortage of doctors in Israel, and especially in hospitals in Jerusalem, this step is a historic opportunity. This is a move that combines a valuable vision with a practical solution – and allows an entire public to take an active part in saving lives and serving the entire public.”

Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush noted: “Together with the Health Ministry, we are promoting an important move to strengthen the health system in Jerusalem, while enabling the integration of members of the Chareidi public to study medicine. We will do this in a way that respects the Chareidi way of life and preserves their mesorah. Strengthening medicine in Jerusalem is a critical task, and we see great importance in creating a tailored path that will also allow members of the Chareidi public to contribute to this effort without giving up their way of life.”

Labor Minister Yoav Ben Tzur added: “The key to momentum in the labor market lies in integrating diverse populations in knowledge-based jobs with high wages. The integration of Chareidim in the field of medicine will be extremely beneficial and alleviate the burden on the medical system in Israel, which is facing a serious shortage of doctors.”

