White House Says New Gaza Ceasefire Proposal Imminent As Trump Confirms Blocking Israeli Plans To Attack Iran

The Trump administration is poised to unveil a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza and a possible long-term resolution to the conflict, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff revealed at a White House press conference Wednesday. But the announcement came alongside news of a parallel—and potentially explosive—development in U.S.-Iran diplomacy.

“We are on the precipice of sending out a new term sheet,” said Witkoff, referencing ongoing talks involving Israel, Hamas intermediaries, and regional powers. The proposal is expected to lay the groundwork for both a temporary cessation of hostilities and a broader framework for peace.

In the same briefing, President Trump confirmed that he had recently warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against actions – like a military strike – that could jeopardize the talks.

“I’d like to be honest: Yes, I did,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question. “I said I don’t think it’s appropriate right now.”

While the president declined to elaborate, the comment appears to reference reports that Trump gave Netanyahu a red light when the latter proposed a military strike against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

In related news, Iran may agree to pause uranium enrichment for one year if the U.S. releases frozen Iranian funds and acknowledges Tehran’s right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes under a proposed “political understanding,” according to two Iranian officials speaking to Reuters. While the idea has not been formally raised in recent rounds of talks, insiders suggest it could form the basis for reviving nuclear negotiations that have stalled since the collapse of the 2015 nuclear accord.

Under the emerging terms, Iran would not only suspend enrichment, which is currently at 60% purity—a technical step from weapons-grade—but also export part of its enriched uranium stockpile or convert it into fuel plates for civilian use.

The offer is seen as a potential path forward after five rounds of tense negotiations between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Envoy Witkoff, who has become a central figure in both Gaza and nuclear diplomacy.

Still, any deal is likely to face major headwinds. U.S. officials have long insisted that a new agreement must eliminate Iran’s ability to enrich uranium, citing proliferation risks. Tehran, in turn, views such demands as an infringement on its sovereignty and denies any intention to build nuclear weapons.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)