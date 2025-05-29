Wizz Air Announces Major Expansion in Israel, Eyes New Routes

In a potentially development for Israel’s aviation sector, Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is set to establish an operational base at Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s Channel 13 reports. The move follows an agreement between Israel’s Minister of Transport, Miri Regev, and Wizz Air’s CEO, aiming to enhance air connectivity and reduce travel costs for Israeli passengers.

The decision comes at a time when Irish budget carrier Ryanair has announced the suspension of all its flights to and from Israel until August, citing security concerns. Wizz Air views this as an opportunity to fill the void left by other carriers and plans to triple its passenger traffic from Israel.

The airline intends to expand its existing European routes from Tel Aviv and introduce new destinations, including potential flights to India and Morocco. Additionally, Wizz Air will employ Israeli staff, such as flight attendants and pilots, contributing to local job creation.

Minister Regev stipulated that Wizz Air must also operate domestic flights between Tel Aviv and Eilat as part of the agreement. The formal signing of the deal is anticipated in July.

Wizz Air’s fleet comprises 230 aircraft, and its entry into the Israeli market is expected to intensify competition and lead to significant fare reductions for travelers.

