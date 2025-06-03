H’YD: 3 IDF Soldiers Killed By Roadside Bomb In Northern Gaza

Three IDF soldiers were killed and two soldiers were moderately wounded by a roadside bomb planted by terrorists in northern Gaza on Monday evening, the IDF announced early Tuesday morning.

The slain soldiers were identified as Staff Sgt. Ofek Barhana, H’yd, 20, from Yavne, and Staff Sgt. Lior Steinberg, H’yd, 20, from Petach Tikva, both combat medics, and Staff Sgt. Omer Van Gelder, H’yd, 22, from Maale Adumim, who was a squad commander. All three served in the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion.

The incident occurred after soldiers in a Namer APC hit an explosive, causing the APC to catch on fire. The soldiers inside were, Baruch Hashem, unharmed and managed to escape the vehicle. Another team was then dispatched to the scene in a military Hummer and fire truck to put out the fire and recover the APC.

On the way back, the Hummer struck another roadside bomb, with the subsequent powerful explosion killing three soldiers and injuring two.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

