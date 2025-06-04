Arab Arrested After Spying On The Kosel, Machane Yehuda Shuk On Behalf Of Iran

In a joint operation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police, a resident of the Issawiya neighborhood in East Jerusalem was recently arrested on suspicion of carrying out missions for Iranian intelligence operatives, officials announced Tuesday.

According to the investigation, the suspect — in his 30s — was recruited by Iranian agents after expressing a willingness to undertake assignments in exchange for money and out of a stated hatred for Jews. He reportedly told interrogators that he “hated Jews and wanted to murder Jews and die as a martyr (shahid).”

The Shin Bet revealed that the suspect had agreed to carry out a terrorist attack in central Israel and had also attempted to enlist his family members, including his mother, to carry out additional missions within Israeli territory.

Authorities say the suspect was paid to complete a range of tasks. Among them: hanging posters above the Naomi Shemer Tunnel with the message, “Bibi is a dictator — we are not wild weeds. Ronen Bar, we support you,” for which he received thousands of shekels. He also allegedly collected intelligence on key sites in Jerusalem, including the Kosel, the Machane Yehuda Shuk, and the city center, earning several hundred shekels for each mission.

Further activities included burning IDF uniforms and photographing supermarket prices in Jerusalem. He also put up signs and gathered additional intelligence on sites across the city.

Security officials said the suspect had been tasked with even more serious acts — which were thwarted by his arrest — including carrying out a terrorist attack in central Israel with the explicit goal of murdering Jews. He was also allegedly offered thousands of shekels to ignite a forest fire and was instructed to transfer weapons, including firearms, to Palestinian territories.

During a search of his home, police uncovered cash payments tied to the Iranian-directed missions, spray paint used for graffiti, two Airsoft pistols, and a substance suspected to be narcotics.

With the conclusion of the investigation, prosecutors issued a formal statement of intent to indict, and the suspect’s detention has been extended. The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office is expected to file serious security-related charges against him.

This case is part of a growing pattern of Iranian efforts to recruit Israeli citizens and residents to carry out terrorist activities within Israel. In recent months, several similar spy networks have been uncovered — including a cell of seven East Jerusalem residents who allegedly planned to assassinate a nuclear scientist and a mayor, and a group of Azerbaijani-born Israeli citizens who were collecting intelligence on military facilities.

Security officials stressed that Iran continues to target Israeli civilians and residents for terror recruitment and vowed to pursue all those involved with full force.

“Israeli security services will continue to act decisively to foil such threats and bring anyone involved in these operations to justice,” the joint statement said.

