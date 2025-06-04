Supreme Court Justice Slams The Court’s Overreach: “Immense Damage”

Supreme Court Justice Yosef Elron slammed the court’s increasing intervention in controversial issues in his speech last week at the Bar Association conference.

“In recent years, we have witnessed a trend of expanding the authority of the Supreme Court and its increasing intervention in constitutional and even extra-constitutional review,” Elron said.

“This expansion, which I have consistently opposed, poses a real challenge to the principle of separation of powers. It leads to a discourse of extremes in which the court has become a public battleground, even in non-legal issues.”

“In my opinion, we must walk a middle path: a path that recognizes the authority of the Supreme Court but seeks to use it in a restrained, limited, and moderate manner.”

Elron warned that constitutional law in Israel has been developing for several decades without a complete constitution, based on key Basic Laws such as ‘Human Dignity and Liberty’ and ‘Freedom of Occupation,’ as well as on precedent-setting rulings of the Supreme Court. He emphasized that in recent years the trend has reached a peak, especially with the Supreme Court’s unprecedented verdict that it has the authority to repeal even Basic Laws—as happened in Amendment 3 to the Basic Law: The Judiciary (revocation of the reasonableness clause).

Elron also decried the fact that any Israeli civilian can appeal against the government’s laws to the Supreme Court, even those who will not be personally affected by the law. “At times, the moment a controversial law is passed, petitions are filed against it—even without waiting for its practical effects,” Elron said. “Thus, public issues immediately move from the legislature to the halls of the Supreme Court. The discourse focuses on the result—victory or defeat—instead of the substance, and every decision becomes a power struggle. This is a power-based discourse that also permeates constitutional law—and the damage from it is immense. The law, and especially constitutional law, is not black and white. It has many shades.”

Elron warned that “the most dramatic remedy—the annulment of a law or a basic law—is a conventional weapon that should be used only as a last resort.” He noted that in many cases, such as in the ruling on Amendment 3 to the Basic Law: The Judiciary, he argued that there was no justification for disqualifying a basic law at an early stage: “In the opinion of many, no significant change would have occurred if the amendment had remained in effect—and no damage would have been caused to the citizens of Israel.”

Elron emphasized that the judiciary’s authority “must be exercised responsibly and proportionally.”

“I say this as a Supreme Court Justice for eight years and after another 13 years in other courts,” he said. “I have always kept in mind the importance of public trust in the judicial system—because without it, the court has no validity.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)