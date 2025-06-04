Ponevezh Hachnosas Sefer Torah in Memory of Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein zt”l [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

In a stirring display of kavod haTorah, thousands gathered at the Ponevezh Yeshiva for a monumental hachnasas Sefer Torah in memory of the late Rosh Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein zt”l. The event marked a fitting tribute to the towering gadol hador whose life was a beacon of Torah and yiras Shamayim.

The event began with the writing of the final letters in the Sefer Torah at the home of the Rosh Yeshiva zt”l. From there, a vibrant procession, led by Ponevezh Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Berel Povarsky, commenced at the residence of Yeshiva President HaRav Eliezer Kahaneman.

The streets of Bnei Brak came alive with song and dance, culminating in an electrifying scene at the yeshiva square and the iconic Ponevezh Yeshiva.

