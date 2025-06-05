REVEALED: This Is How Israel Is Aiding An Armed Clan In Gaza To Fight Hamas

In a highly irresponsible move, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Lieberman revealed classified information in a radio interview on Thursday morning, stating that Israel is aiding a Gazan militia in the southern Gaza Strip to protect themselves against Hamas.

In the wake of the leak, the military censor approved the publication for the first time: in recent months, Israel has armed a local Palestinian militia in the Gaza Strip as part of an effort to create a counterforce to Hamas.

This is an armed force operating under the leadership of Yasser Abu Shabab — a prominent local figure identified with the opposition to Hamas.

According to security sources, Israel is assisting the Yasser Abu Shabab clan in the Rafah area, an area that was captured in recent weeks by IDF forces. Some of the weapons Israel provided to the clan, including Kalashnikov rifles, were seized from Hamas during IDF operations in the Strip.

The tasks of the militia members include protecting the humanitarian aid convoys that arrive in the Strip, as well as assisting in the fight against Hamas terrorists who remain in the area.

The move, formulated in cooperation with security officials, was approved by Prime Minister Netanyahu and did not require formal security cabinet approval.

As of now, the Abu Shabab militia is the only Gazan body with which Israel cooperates directly. There is no similar cooperation with other clans or factions in the Strip.

This revelation illustrates the dramatic changes taking place in the Gaza sector and Israel’s willingness to act in unconventional ways in the ongoing struggle against Hamas rule.

The move, which Netanyahu’s office did not deny, drew angry reactions from the opposition, including from Lieberman himself, who wrote, “Don’t give them rifles,” alluding to the old song that became a slogan against the Oslo Accords.

Netanyahu responded earlier to the report and said in a press release, “Israel is working to defeat Hamas in various and diverse ways on the recommendation of all the heads of the security establishment.”

