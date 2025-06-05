WATCH: “Gali Won’t Decide!” Tens Of Thousands Attend Right-Wing Protest Outside Supreme Court

Tens of thousands of right-wing supporters attended a rally protesting against the overreach of the Supreme Court and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday.

The protest was held outside the Supreme Court building in Jerusalem.

Participants carried signs stating, among others, “A Jewish state wins over the Deep State” and “No to the rule of the Supreme Court!” and “The people are sovereign.”

At one point, the crowd chanted again and again, “Gali will not decide!” referring to the Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara.

Among the speakers at the rally were Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, the chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution Committee, Simcha Rothman, Tzvika Mor, the father of Eitan, who is being held hostage in Gaza, and several bereaved parents whose children fell in Gaza.

Smotrich said in his speech, “We will not allow anyone to take our democracy from us and strip us of authority. There are those who think they can take the reins from the citizens of Israel. There are those who believe that they are the supreme parliament, above the will of the people – that they will decide who will head the Shin Bet, who will be the Civil Service Commissioner, and even who will be the Prime Minister.”

“And I ask you: are you willing to let someone decide for you? Will you agree that someone who is not an elected official will determine who will lead your security system? Who will head the critical services of the country? And who will head the government? This is simply infeasible. The prime minister and the government are not only allowed to decide – they are obligated to decide. Because they are the public’s messengers. And what they decide – that’s what you decided in the last elections. I look at you, at the tens of thousands, at this wonderful nation, and I say to you: you are sovereign. The will of the people will not be dictated to us from above. Our choice will not be imposed on us. You will decide!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)