EXPLOITING CHILDREN: 13-Year-Old Israeli Arrested For Acting For Iran

Illustrative. Arrest. (Photo: Israel Police)

In a joint operation by the Tel Aviv District Police’s Fraud Division and the Shin Bet, the police arrested a 13.5-year-old boy, a resident of Tel Aviv, on suspicion of carrying out missions for Iran, Israel Police and Shin Bet revealed in a joint statement on Tuesday.

During his police investigation, it became clear that in the recent period, Iranian elements contacted the boy through Telegram and asked him to perform several tasks in exchange for payment.

The boy complied with their request and sprayed graffiti in the Tel Aviv area, according to their instructions, and received payment in return.

In addition, the boy was asked to photograph the Iron Dome missile defense system but ultimately did not carry out this mission.

At the end of his interrogation at the Fraud Division, he was released to house arrest. His parents were updated throughout the stages of the investigation.

The police and the Shin Bet stated, “Intelligence and terror elements continue their efforts to recruit Israelis through social networks in order to promote acts of terror in Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



