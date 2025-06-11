HERE WE GO AGAIN: Convoy Arrives In Libya En Route To Violate Israel’s Blockade On Gaza

A convoy carrying hundreds of pro-Hamas activists has arrived in Libya after driving from Algeria and crossing through Tunisia on its way to the Gaza Strip to violate Israel’s military blockade on the terror-ruled Gaza Strip.

The convoy is made up of at least 1,500 people, including pro-Hamas activists and supporters from Algeria and Tunisia, with more expected to join from Libya.

AFP quoted organizers as saying that the convoy is not carrying aid to Gaza but plans to violate the blockade as a “symbolic act.”

The group arrived in Zawiya city in Libya Tuesday and plans to reach Gaza via Egypt’s Rafah Crossing, traveling by cars and buses. It drove through the Libyan cities of Tripoli, Misrata, Sirte, and Benghazi to reach the Saloum Crossing which borders Egypt. It is expected to soon reach Cairo before heading to the Rafah Crossing.

Jamila Sharitah, an Algerian participant, said Tuesday that authorities in Tunisia and Libya have been cooperative with the convoy, helping facilitate their smooth journey. Zayed al-Hamami, another participant, said the convoy aims to push for reopening crossings and allowing aid into the Gaza Strip.

“There are land, sea and air convoys that will arrive in Gaza despite the restrictions,” said convoy organizer Terkiya Shayibi.

The convoy is not expected to reach Gaza as there is little chance Egypt will allow it to approach the Rafah crossing, which is considered a closed military zone.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem & AP)