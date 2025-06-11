Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Convoy Arrives In Libya En Route To Violate Israel’s Blockade On Gaza

Members of a humanitarian convoy of at least 1,500 people, including activists and supporters from Algeria and Tunisia, wave Palestinian flags from a bus as the group travels toward Gaza via Egypt’s Rafah Crossing, in Zawiya, Libya, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)

A convoy carrying hundreds of pro-Hamas activists has arrived in Libya after driving from Algeria and crossing through Tunisia on its way to the Gaza Strip to violate Israel’s military blockade on the terror-ruled Gaza Strip.

The convoy is made up of at least 1,500 people, including pro-Hamas activists and supporters from Algeria and Tunisia, with more expected to join from Libya.

AFP quoted organizers as saying that the convoy is not carrying aid to Gaza but plans to violate the blockade as a “symbolic act.”

The group arrived in Zawiya city in Libya Tuesday and plans to reach Gaza via Egypt’s Rafah Crossing, traveling by cars and buses. It drove through the Libyan cities of Tripoli, Misrata, Sirte, and Benghazi to reach the Saloum Crossing which borders Egypt. It is expected to soon reach Cairo before heading to the Rafah Crossing.

Jamila Sharitah, an Algerian participant, said Tuesday that authorities in Tunisia and Libya have been cooperative with the convoy, helping facilitate their smooth journey. Zayed al-Hamami, another participant, said the convoy aims to push for reopening crossings and allowing aid into the Gaza Strip.

“There are land, sea and air convoys that will arrive in Gaza despite the restrictions,” said convoy organizer Terkiya Shayibi.

The convoy is not expected to reach Gaza as there is little chance Egypt will allow it to approach the Rafah crossing, which is considered a closed military zone.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem & AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CHATASI, AVISI, PASHATI: Elon Musk Apologizes, Says He Went “Too Far” In Attacks Against Former Ally Trump

DRAMATIC DAY: Will Chareidi Parties Vote To Dissolve The Knesset? HaRav Landau Sets 2 Conditions

IDF To Begin Arresting Bnei Yeshivos En Masse; 54K Orders To Be Issued Next Month

Trump Admin Slams Sanctions On Smotrich, Ben-Gvir: “Focus On Hamas, The Real Culprit”

Report: Trump Tells Bibi: “The War In Gaza Has Run Its Course; Don’t Attack Iran”

Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill Win New Jersey Gubernatorial Primaries, Will Face Off In November

MAILBAG: Dear Mishpacha Magazine: Dating Is Not a Game, and We Are Not Disposables

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: The NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary Election, Antisemites, Jewish Endorsements And More

“House of Lies”: Israeli PM Netanyahu Recalls Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Words in Meeting with Argentinian President Milei

PHOTOS: Hatzalah and NYPD Hold Strategic Meeting to Strengthen Emergency Response Coordination

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network