🚨🚨 AYATOLLAH RETALIATES: IRAN LAUNCHES MASSIVE MISSILE BARRAGES AT ISRAEL; Impacts Reported in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan

Iran launched a massive barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel late Friday night, as sirens blared across the country and civilians rushed to bomb shelters.

The IDF confirmed that it had detected the launch of over dozens of ballistic missiles from Iran, with many aimed at central Israel, including Tel Aviv and the Gush Dan region. The assault follows Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets, which have left the Islamic Republic reeling.

Interceptor missiles lit up the night sky over Israel as air defense systems attempted to neutralize the incoming threat. Multiple interceptions were observed, including near Jerusalem and central Israel, though at least some missiles managed to penetrate the defensive shield.

Footage from downtown Tel Aviv appeared to show multiple impacts, with one missile—or debris from an intercepted projectile—hitting near a high-rise building and igniting a fire. Additional impacts were confirmed in Ramat Gan. Livestreams and security cameras captured at least two direct hits in the Tel Aviv area, sending residents scrambling for cover.

Iran’s state-run media broadcast the attack live, framing the missile barrage as a response to what it described as “relentless Zionist aggression.”

While the scale of the attack is unprecedented, casualties appear to be limited so far. Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that no emergency calls were immediately received at their 101 Dispatch Center following the first wave, but medics are actively searching seven reported impact sites across Tel Aviv. Several individuals were reportedly treated for light injuries.

As emergency teams assessed the damage, the IDF issued another warning just before midnight, announcing that a second wave of ballistic missiles had been launched from Iran and was expected to strike within minutes. The military urged all civilians to remain in shelters and follow Home Front Command instructions as air defense systems continue to engage.

