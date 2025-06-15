“Iran Was Planning To Invade Israel On All Sides While Launching Nuclear Strike, Thousands Of Missiles”

Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon spoke to the press about the frightening plot Iran was planning against Israel, triggering Israel’s attack on Iran.

Israeli intelligence uncovered a secret program by Iran to eliminate the Jewish state, which in recent months became more tangible as the Islamic Republic was on the verge of obtaining nuclear power.

Iran was plotting a surprise attack on Israel in coordination with their proxies. While tens of thousands of terrorists would invade Israel from all sides in a massive October 7-style attack, Iran would launch a nuclear strike and fire thousands of ballistic missiles.

“Israel cannot and will not wait for that moment to arrive,” Danon asserted.

Danon noted that the international community has failed to implement consequences for Iran’s continued deception regarding its nuclear program. He slammed UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who issued a statement on Friday expressing “concern” over Israel’s operation.

“I must ask: Where was the secretary-general when Iran spent years arming itself while vowing to wipe Israel off the map?” Danon said. “Where was his voice when Iran rained hundreds of missiles and drones on our civilians?”

“We will not sit quietly while our people are targeted,” Danon said. “Not again. Not ever. Empty words will not stop Iran. Israel will.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)