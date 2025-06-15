Tens Of Thousands Of Israelis Stuck Abroad As War Predicted To Last Weeks

The war with Iran is expected to last weeks rather than days, according to US and Israeli officials, CNN reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Israelis are stranded abroad after Israel closed its airspace following the launch of the IDF attack on Iran overnight Thursday.

Israel’s Airports Authority on Sunday warned citizens overseas to avoid traveling to regional hubs such as Athens or Larnaca in hopes of catching a flight home.

“There is no recommendation for Israelis abroad to travel to Larnaca or Athens at this stage,” the authority said in a statement.

“Even once flights resume, operations will be limited to minimize risks and ensure safety. Travelers should expect to wait days before they can return.”

Additionally, Israel’s National Security Council on Sunday warned Israelis not to try to return home via Jordan or Egypt, saying that both countries currently pose severe risk to Israelis.

They are under Level 4 warnings, which means that those in the country should leave immediately and traveling there is prohibited

Shmuel Zakai, the head of Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority, told Channel 12 on Motzei Shabbos that it will take “weeks, not days” for stranded Israelis to be brought home.

Also on Motzei Shabbos, Transportation Minister Miri Regev said that Israel had flown all aircraft out of Israel to protect them.

“The planes are now ready to bring Israelis home once the skies reopen and security officials give the green light,” she said, adding that the return would be very gradual.

“We will not bring everyone back at once,” she said. “It will be a complex mission carried out with the Airports Authority, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the Population Authority.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)