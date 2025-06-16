At the scene of the Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam, where at least seven people people were murdered, H’yd, photographer Chaim Twito documented a soot-covered Perek Tehillim found open at Perek 89, Chareidim10 reported.
The perek speaks about Hashem’s promise to Klal Yisrael to protect them and strike their enemies. But then it mentions Hashem’s vow to punish Am Yisrael if they forsake the Torah, but at the same time, His promise that He will not violate His covenant with Klal Yisrael and with Dovid, whose seed and malchus will endure forever.
See Perek 89 below: (Source: Chabad.org)
|1A maskil of Ethan the Ezrahite.
|אמַשְׂכִּ֗יל לְאֵיתָ֥ן הָֽאֶזְרָחִֽי:
|2The kindnesses of the Lord I shall sing forever; to generation after generation I shall make known Your faithfulness, with my mouth.
|בחַֽסְדֵּ֣י יְ֖הֹוָה עוֹלָ֣ם אָשִׁ֑ירָה לְדֹ֥ר וָדֹ֓ר | אוֹדִ֖יעַ אֱמוּנָֽתְךָ֣ בְּפִֽי:
|3For I said, “Forever will it be built with kindness; as the heavens, with which You will establish Your faithfulness.”
|גכִּֽי־אָמַ֗רְתִּי ע֖וֹלָם חֶ֣סֶד יִבָּנֶ֑ה שָׁמַ֓יִם | תָּכִ֖ן אֱמוּנָֽתְךָ֣ בָהֶֽם:
|4I formed a covenant with My chosen one; I swore to David My servant.
|דכָּרַ֣תִּי בְ֖רִית לִבְחִירִ֑י נִ֜שְׁבַּ֗עְתִּי לְדָוִ֥ד עַבְדִּֽי:
|5Until eternity, I shall establish your seed, and I shall build your throne for all generations forever.
|העַד־ע֖וֹלָם אָכִ֣ין זַרְעֶ֑ךָ וּבָנִ֨יתִי לְדֹֽר־וָד֖וֹר כִּסְאֲךָ֣ סֶֽלָה:
|6And the heavens acknowledge Your wonder, O Lord, also Your faithfulness in the congregation of holy ones.
|ווְיוֹד֣וּ שָׁ֖מַיִם פִּלְאֲךָ֣ יְהֹוָ֑ה אַף־אֱ֜מוּנָֽתְךָ֗ בִּקְהַ֥ל קְדֹשִֽׁים:
|7For who in the heavens is equal to the Lord? [Who] resembles the Lord among the sons of the mighty?
|זכִּ֚י מִ֣י בַ֖שַּׁחַק יַֽעֲרֹ֣ךְ לַֽיהֹוָ֑ה יִדְמֶ֥ה לַֽ֜יהֹוָ֗ה בִּבְנֵ֥י אֵלִֽים:
|8God is revered in the great council of the holy ones and feared by all around Him.
|חאֵ֣ל נַֽ֖עֲרָץ בְּסוֹד־קְדֹשִׁ֣ים רַבָּ֑ה וְ֜נוֹרָ֗א עַל־כָּל־סְבִיבָֽיו:
|9O Lord, God of Hosts, who is like You, O Yah, Who are mighty? And Your faithfulness surrounds You.
|טיְהֹוָ֨ה | אֱלֹ֘הֵ֚י צְבָא֗וֹת מִֽי־כָמ֖וֹךָ חֲסִ֥ין | יָ֑הּ וֶֽ֜אֱמוּנָֽתְךָ֗ סְבִֽיבוֹתֶֽיךָ:
|10You rule over the pride of the sea; when it raises its waves, You humble them.
|יאַתָּ֣ה מ֖וֹשֵׁל בְּגֵא֣וּת הַיָּ֑ם בְּשׂ֥וֹא גַ֜לָּ֗יו אַתָּ֥ה תְשַׁבְּחֵֽם:
|11You crushed Rahab like one slain; with the arm of Your might You scattered Your enemies.
|יאאַתָּ֚ה דִכִּ֣אתָ כֶֽחָלָ֣ל רָ֑הַב בִּזְר֥וֹעַ עֻ֜זְּךָ֗ פִּזַּ֥רְתָּ אֽוֹיְבֶֽיךָ:
|12The heaven is Yours, even the earth is Yours; the inhabited earth and the fullness thereof-You founded them.
|יבלְךָ֣ שָׁ֖מַיִם אַף־לְךָ֣ אָ֑רֶץ תֵּבֵ֥ל וּ֜מְלֹאָ֗הּ אַתָּ֥ה יְסַדְתָּֽם:
|13North and south-You created them; Tabor and Hermon sing praises in Your name.
|יגצָפ֣וֹן וְ֖יָמִין אַתָּ֣ה בְרָאתָ֑ם תָּב֥וֹר וְ֜חֶרְמ֗וֹן בְּשִׁמְךָ֥ יְרַנֵּֽנוּ:
|14You have an arm with might; Your hand is mighty, Your right hand is high.
|ידלְךָ֣ זְ֖רוֹעַ עִם־גְּבוּרָ֑ה תָּעֹ֥ז יָֽ֜דְךָ֗ תָּר֥וּם יְמִינֶֽךָ:
|15Righteousness and judgment are the basis of Your throne; kindness and truth come before Your countenance.
|טוצֶ֣דֶק וּ֖מִשְׁפָּט מְכ֣וֹן כִּסְאֶ֑ךָ חֶ֥סֶד וֶֽ֜אֱמֶ֗ת יְֽקַדְּמ֥וּ פָנֶֽיךָ:
|16Fortunate is the people that know the blasting of the shofar; O Lord, may they walk in the light of Your countenance.
|טזאַשְׁרֵ֣י הָ֖עָם יֹֽדְעֵ֣י תְרוּעָ֑ה יְ֜הֹוָ֗ה בְּאֽוֹר־פָּנֶ֥יךָ יְהַלֵּכֽוּן:
|17With Your name they rejoice every day, and with Your righteousness they are exalted.
|יזבְּשִׁמְךָ יְגִיל֣וּן כָּל־הַיּ֑וֹם וּבְצִדְקָֽתְךָ֥ יָרֽוּמוּ:
|18For You are the glory of their might, and with Your favor our horns will be raised.
|יחכִּֽי־תִפְאֶ֣רֶת עֻזָּ֣מוֹ אָ֑תָּה וּ֜בִרְצֽוֹנְךָ֗ תָּר֥וּם (כתיב תָּר֥יּם) קַרְנֵֽנוּ:
|19For our shield is [devoted] to the Lord, and our king to the Holy One of Israel.
|יטכִּ֣י לַֽיהֹוָ֥ה מָֽגִנֵּ֑נוּ וְלִקְד֖וֹשׁ יִשְׂרָאֵ֣ל מַלְכֵּֽנוּ:
|20Then You spoke in a vision to Your pious ones, and You said, “I placed help on a mighty man; I lifted up a chosen one from the people.
|כאָ֚ז דִּבַּ֪רְתָּ בְחָ֡זוֹן לַֽחֲסִידֶ֗יךָ וַתֹּ֗אמֶר שִׁוִּ֣יתִי עֵ֖זֶר עַל־גִּבּ֑וֹר הֲרִימ֖וֹתִי בָח֣וּר מֵעָֽם:
|21I found David My servant, I anointed him with My holy oil.
|כאמָצָאתִי דָּוִ֣ד עַבְדִּ֑י בְּשֶׁ֖מֶן קָדְשִׁ֣י מְשַׁחְתִּֽיו:
|22With whom My hand will be established, even My arm will strengthen him.
|כבאֲשֶׁ֣ר יָ֖דִי תִּכּ֣וֹן עִמּ֑וֹ אַף־זְרוֹעִ֥י תְאַמְּצֶֽנּוּ:
|23No enemy will exact from him, neither will an unjust person afflict him.
|כגלֹֽא־יַשִּׁ֣יא אוֹיֵ֣ב בּ֑וֹ וּבֶן־עַ֜וְלָ֗ה לֹ֣א יְעַנֶּֽנּוּ:
|24And I shall crush his adversaries from before him, and I shall strike his enemies.
|כדוְכַתּוֹתִ֣י מִפָּנָ֣יו צָרָ֑יו וּמְשַׂנְאָ֥יו אֶגּֽוֹף:
|25My faithfulness and My kindness will be with him, and with My name his horn will be raised.
|כהוֶֽאֱמֽוּנָתִ֣י וְחַסְדִּ֣י עִמּ֑וֹ וּ֜בִשְׁמִ֗י תָּר֥וּם קַרְנֽוֹ:
|26I shall place his hand over the sea, and his right hand over the rivers.
|כווְשַׂמְתִּ֣י בַיָּ֣ם יָד֑וֹ וּבַנְּהָר֥וֹת יְמִינֽוֹ:
|27He will call to Me, ‘You are my Father, my G-d, and the Rock of my salvation.’
|כזה֣וּא יִ֖קְרָאֵנִי אָ֣בִי אָ֑תָּה אֵ֜לִ֗י וְצ֣וּר יְשֽׁוּעָתִֽי:
|28I, too, shall make him a firstborn, the highest of the kings of the earth.
|כחאַף־אָ֖נִי בְּכ֣וֹר אֶתְּנֵ֑הוּ עֶ֜לְי֗וֹן לְמַלְכֵי־אָֽרֶץ:
|29I will forever keep My kindness for him, and My covenant will remain true to him.
|כטלְעוֹלָם אֶשְׁמָר־ (כתיב אֶשְׁמָור) ל֣וֹ חַסְדִּ֑י וּ֜בְרִיתִ֗י נֶֽאֱמֶ֥נֶת לֽוֹ:
|30And I shall make his seed endure forever, and his throne as the days of the heavens.
|לוְשַׂמְתִּ֣י לָעַ֣ד זַרְע֑וֹ וְ֜כִסְא֗וֹ כִּימֵ֥י שָׁמָֽיִם:
|31If his sons forsake My Torah and do not walk in My judgments,
|לאאִם־יַֽעַזְב֣וּ בָ֖נָיו תּֽוֹרָתִ֑י וּ֜בְמִשְׁפָּטַ֗י לֹ֣א יֵֽלֵכֽוּן:
|32If they profane My statutes and do not keep My commandments,
|לבאִם־חֻקֹּתַ֥י יְחַלֵּ֑לוּ וּ֜מִצְוֹתַ֗י לֹ֣א יִשְׁמֹֽרוּ:
|33I shall punish their transgression with a rod, and their iniquity with stripes.
|לגוּפָֽקַדְתִּ֣י בְשֵׁ֣בֶט פִּשְׁעָ֑ם וּבִנְגָעִ֥ים עֲוֹנָֽם:
|34But I shall not cancel My kindness from him, and I shall not betray My faith.
|לדוְחַסְדִּי לֹֽא־אָפִ֣יר מֵֽעִמּ֑וֹ וְלֹ֥א אֲ֜שַׁקֵּ֗ר בֶּֽאֱמֽוּנָתִֽי:
|35I shall not profane My covenant, neither shall I alter the utterance of My lips.
|להלֹֽא־אֲחַלֵּ֥ל בְּרִיתִ֑י וּמוֹצָ֥א שְֹ֜פָתַ֗י לֹ֣א אֲשַׁנֶּֽה:
|36One thing have I sworn by My holiness, that I will not fail David.
|לואַחַת נִשְׁבַּ֣עְתִּי בְקָדְשִׁ֑י אִם־לְדָוִ֥ד אֲכַזֵּֽב:
|37His seed will be forever and his throne is like the sun before Me.
|לזזַרְעוֹ לְעוֹלָ֣ם יִֽהְיֶ֑ה וְכִסְא֖וֹ כַשֶּׁ֣מֶשׁ נֶגְדִּֽי:
|38Like the moon, which is established forever, and it is a witness in the sky, eternally true.”
|לחכְּיָרֵחַ יִכּ֣וֹן עוֹלָ֑ם וְעֵ֥ד בַּ֜שַּׁ֗חַק נֶֽאֱמָ֥ן סֶֽלָה:
|39But You abandoned and You rejected; You became wroth with Your anointed.
|לטוְאַתָּ֣ה זָ֖נַחְתָּ וַתִּמְאָ֑ס הִ֜תְעַבַּ֗רְתָּ עִם־מְשִׁיחֶֽךָ:
|40You abrogated the covenant of Your servant; You profaned his crown to the ground.
|מנֵאַרְתָּה בְּרִ֣ית עַבְדֶּ֑ךָ חִלַּ֖לְתָּ לָאָ֣רֶץ נִזְרֽוֹ:
|41You breached all his fences; You made his fortifications a ruin.
|מאפָּרַ֥צְתָּ כָל־גְּדֵֽרֹתָ֑יו שַׂ֖מְתָּ מִבְצָרָ֣יו מְחִתָּֽה:
|42All wayfarers have plundered him; he was a disgrace to his neighbors.
|מבשַׁסֻּהוּ כָּל־עֹ֣בְרֵי דָ֑רֶךְ הָיָ֥ה חֶ֜רְפָּ֗ה לִשְׁכֵנָֽיו:
|43You raised the right hand of his adversaries; You caused all his enemies to rejoice.
|מגהֲרִימוֹתָ יְמִ֣ין צָרָ֑יו הִ֜שְׂמַ֗חְתָּ כָּל־אֽוֹיְבָֽיו:
|44You even turned back the sharp edge of his sword, and You did not raise him up in battle.
|מדאַף־תָּשִׁ֣יב צ֣וּר חַרְבּ֑וֹ וְלֹ֥א הֲ֜קֵמֹת֗וֹ בַּמִּלְחָמָֽה:
|45You have brought an end to his shining, and his throne You have cast down to earth.
|מההִשְׁבַּ֥תָּ מִטֳּהָר֑וֹ וְ֜כִסְא֗וֹ לָאָ֥רֶץ מִגַּֽרְתָּה:
|46You have shortened the days of his youth; You have enwrapped him with shame forever.
|מוהִקְצַרְתָּ יְמֵ֣י עֲלוּמָ֑יו הֶֽעֱטִ֨יתָ עָלָ֖יו בּוּשָׁ֣ה סֶֽלָה:
|47How long, O Lord? Will You hide forever? Will Your anger burn like fire?
|מזעַד־מָ֣ה יְ֖הֹוָה תִּסָּתֵ֣ר לָנֶ֑צַח תִּבְעַ֖ר כְּמוֹ־אֵ֣שׁ חֲמָתֶֽךָ:
|48I am mindful what my old age is; for what futility have You created all the sons of man?
|מחזְכָר־אֲנִ֥י מֶה־חָ֑לֶד עַל־מַה־שָּׁ֜֗וְא בָּרָ֥אתָ כָל־בְּנֵי־אָדָֽם:
|49Who is a man who will live and not see death, who will rescue his soul from the grasp of the grave forever?
|מטמִ֚י גֶ֣בֶר יִ֖חְיֶה וְלֹ֣א יִרְאֶה־מָּ֑וֶת יְמַלֵּ֨ט נַפְשׁ֖וֹ מִיַּד־שְׁא֣וֹל סֶֽלָה:
|50Where are Your former acts of kindness, O Lord, which You swore to David in your trust?
|נאַיֵּ֚ה חֲסָדֶ֖יךָ הָרִֽאשֹׁנִ֥ים | אֲ֖דֹנָ֑י נִשְׁבַּ֥עְתָּ לְ֜דָוִ֗ד בֶּֽאֱמֽוּנָתֶֽךָ:
|51Remember, O Lord, the disgrace of Your servants, which I bear in my bosom, [the disgrace] of all great nations.
|נאזְכֹ֣ר אֲ֖דֹנָי חֶרְפַּ֣ת עֲבָדֶ֑יךָ שְׂאֵתִ֥י בְ֜חֵיקִ֗י כָּל־רַבִּ֥ים עַמִּֽים:
|52Which Your enemies disgraced, O Lord, which they disgraced the ends of Your anointed.
|נבאֲשֶׁ֚ר חֵֽרְפ֖וּ אֽוֹיְבֶ֥יךָ | יְהֹוָ֑ה אֲשֶׁ֥ר חֵֽ֜רְפ֗וּ עִקְּב֥וֹת מְשִׁיחֶֽךָ:
|53Blessed is the Lord forever. Amen and Amen.
|נגבָּר֖וּךְ יְהֹוָ֥ה לְ֜עוֹלָ֗ם אָ֘מֵ֥ן | וְאָמֵֽן:
(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)
One Response
guess who’s not part of “klal yisroel” and who’s certainly not malchis bais duvid?