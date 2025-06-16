1 A maskil of Ethan the Ezrahite. א מַשְׂכִּ֗יל לְאֵיתָ֥ן הָֽאֶזְרָחִֽי:

2 The kindnesses of the Lord I shall sing forever; to generation after generation I shall make known Your faithfulness, with my mouth. ב חַֽסְדֵּ֣י יְ֖הֹוָה עוֹלָ֣ם אָשִׁ֑ירָה לְדֹ֥ר וָדֹ֓ר | אוֹדִ֖יעַ אֱמוּנָֽתְךָ֣ בְּפִֽי:

3 For I said, “Forever will it be built with kindness; as the heavens, with which You will establish Your faithfulness.” ג כִּֽי־אָמַ֗רְתִּי ע֖וֹלָם חֶ֣סֶד יִבָּנֶ֑ה שָׁמַ֓יִם | תָּכִ֖ן אֱמוּנָֽתְךָ֣ בָהֶֽם:

4 I formed a covenant with My chosen one; I swore to David My servant. ד כָּרַ֣תִּי בְ֖רִית לִבְחִירִ֑י נִ֜שְׁבַּ֗עְתִּי לְדָוִ֥ד עַבְדִּֽי:

5 Until eternity, I shall establish your seed, and I shall build your throne for all generations forever. ה עַד־ע֖וֹלָם אָכִ֣ין זַרְעֶ֑ךָ וּבָנִ֨יתִי לְדֹֽר־וָד֖וֹר כִּסְאֲךָ֣ סֶֽלָה:

6 And the heavens acknowledge Your wonder, O Lord, also Your faithfulness in the congregation of holy ones. ו וְיוֹד֣וּ שָׁ֖מַיִם פִּלְאֲךָ֣ יְהֹוָ֑ה אַף־אֱ֜מוּנָֽתְךָ֗ בִּקְהַ֥ל קְדֹשִֽׁים:

7 For who in the heavens is equal to the Lord? [Who] resembles the Lord among the sons of the mighty? ז כִּ֚י מִ֣י בַ֖שַּׁחַק יַֽעֲרֹ֣ךְ לַֽיהֹוָ֑ה יִדְמֶ֥ה לַֽ֜יהֹוָ֗ה בִּבְנֵ֥י אֵלִֽים:

8 God is revered in the great council of the holy ones and feared by all around Him. ח אֵ֣ל נַֽ֖עֲרָץ בְּסוֹד־קְדֹשִׁ֣ים רַבָּ֑ה וְ֜נוֹרָ֗א עַל־כָּל־סְבִיבָֽיו:

9 O Lord, God of Hosts, who is like You, O Yah, Who are mighty? And Your faithfulness surrounds You. ט יְהֹוָ֨ה | אֱלֹ֘הֵ֚י צְבָא֗וֹת מִֽי־כָמ֖וֹךָ חֲסִ֥ין | יָ֑הּ וֶֽ֜אֱמוּנָֽתְךָ֗ סְבִֽיבוֹתֶֽיךָ:

10 You rule over the pride of the sea; when it raises its waves, You humble them. י אַתָּ֣ה מ֖וֹשֵׁל בְּגֵא֣וּת הַיָּ֑ם בְּשׂ֥וֹא גַ֜לָּ֗יו אַתָּ֥ה תְשַׁבְּחֵֽם:

11 You crushed Rahab like one slain; with the arm of Your might You scattered Your enemies. יא אַתָּ֚ה דִכִּ֣אתָ כֶֽחָלָ֣ל רָ֑הַב בִּזְר֥וֹעַ עֻ֜זְּךָ֗ פִּזַּ֥רְתָּ אֽוֹיְבֶֽיךָ:

12 The heaven is Yours, even the earth is Yours; the inhabited earth and the fullness thereof-You founded them. יב לְךָ֣ שָׁ֖מַיִם אַף־לְךָ֣ אָ֑רֶץ תֵּבֵ֥ל וּ֜מְלֹאָ֗הּ אַתָּ֥ה יְסַדְתָּֽם:

13 North and south-You created them; Tabor and Hermon sing praises in Your name. יג צָפ֣וֹן וְ֖יָמִין אַתָּ֣ה בְרָאתָ֑ם תָּב֥וֹר וְ֜חֶרְמ֗וֹן בְּשִׁמְךָ֥ יְרַנֵּֽנוּ:

14 You have an arm with might; Your hand is mighty, Your right hand is high. יד לְךָ֣ זְ֖רוֹעַ עִם־גְּבוּרָ֑ה תָּעֹ֥ז יָֽ֜דְךָ֗ תָּר֥וּם יְמִינֶֽךָ:

15 Righteousness and judgment are the basis of Your throne; kindness and truth come before Your countenance. טו צֶ֣דֶק וּ֖מִשְׁפָּט מְכ֣וֹן כִּסְאֶ֑ךָ חֶ֥סֶד וֶֽ֜אֱמֶ֗ת יְֽקַדְּמ֥וּ פָנֶֽיךָ:

16 Fortunate is the people that know the blasting of the shofar; O Lord, may they walk in the light of Your countenance. טז אַשְׁרֵ֣י הָ֖עָם יֹֽדְעֵ֣י תְרוּעָ֑ה יְ֜הֹוָ֗ה בְּאֽוֹר־פָּנֶ֥יךָ יְהַלֵּכֽוּן:

17 With Your name they rejoice every day, and with Your righteousness they are exalted. יז בְּשִׁמְךָ יְגִיל֣וּן כָּל־הַיּ֑וֹם וּבְצִדְקָֽתְךָ֥ יָרֽוּמוּ:

18 For You are the glory of their might, and with Your favor our horns will be raised. יח כִּֽי־תִפְאֶ֣רֶת עֻזָּ֣מוֹ אָ֑תָּה וּ֜בִרְצֽוֹנְךָ֗ תָּר֥וּם (כתיב תָּר֥יּם) קַרְנֵֽנוּ:

19 For our shield is [devoted] to the Lord, and our king to the Holy One of Israel. יט כִּ֣י לַֽיהֹוָ֥ה מָֽגִנֵּ֑נוּ וְלִקְד֖וֹשׁ יִשְׂרָאֵ֣ל מַלְכֵּֽנוּ:

20 Then You spoke in a vision to Your pious ones, and You said, “I placed help on a mighty man; I lifted up a chosen one from the people. כ אָ֚ז דִּבַּ֪רְתָּ בְחָ֡זוֹן לַֽחֲסִידֶ֗יךָ וַתֹּ֗אמֶר שִׁוִּ֣יתִי עֵ֖זֶר עַל־גִּבּ֑וֹר הֲרִימ֖וֹתִי בָח֣וּר מֵעָֽם:

21 I found David My servant, I anointed him with My holy oil. כא מָצָאתִי דָּוִ֣ד עַבְדִּ֑י בְּשֶׁ֖מֶן קָדְשִׁ֣י מְשַׁחְתִּֽיו:

22 With whom My hand will be established, even My arm will strengthen him. כב אֲשֶׁ֣ר יָ֖דִי תִּכּ֣וֹן עִמּ֑וֹ אַף־זְרוֹעִ֥י תְאַמְּצֶֽנּוּ:

23 No enemy will exact from him, neither will an unjust person afflict him. כג לֹֽא־יַשִּׁ֣יא אוֹיֵ֣ב בּ֑וֹ וּבֶן־עַ֜וְלָ֗ה לֹ֣א יְעַנֶּֽנּוּ:

24 And I shall crush his adversaries from before him, and I shall strike his enemies. כד וְכַתּוֹתִ֣י מִפָּנָ֣יו צָרָ֑יו וּמְשַׂנְאָ֥יו אֶגּֽוֹף:

25 My faithfulness and My kindness will be with him, and with My name his horn will be raised. כה וֶֽאֱמֽוּנָתִ֣י וְחַסְדִּ֣י עִמּ֑וֹ וּ֜בִשְׁמִ֗י תָּר֥וּם קַרְנֽוֹ:

26 I shall place his hand over the sea, and his right hand over the rivers. כו וְשַׂמְתִּ֣י בַיָּ֣ם יָד֑וֹ וּבַנְּהָר֥וֹת יְמִינֽוֹ:

27 He will call to Me, ‘You are my Father, my G-d, and the Rock of my salvation.’ כז ה֣וּא יִ֖קְרָאֵנִי אָ֣בִי אָ֑תָּה אֵ֜לִ֗י וְצ֣וּר יְשֽׁוּעָתִֽי:

28 I, too, shall make him a firstborn, the highest of the kings of the earth. כח אַף־אָ֖נִי בְּכ֣וֹר אֶתְּנֵ֑הוּ עֶ֜לְי֗וֹן לְמַלְכֵי־אָֽרֶץ:

29 I will forever keep My kindness for him, and My covenant will remain true to him. כט לְעוֹלָם אֶשְׁמָר־ (כתיב אֶשְׁמָור) ל֣וֹ חַסְדִּ֑י וּ֜בְרִיתִ֗י נֶֽאֱמֶ֥נֶת לֽוֹ:

30 And I shall make his seed endure forever, and his throne as the days of the heavens. ל וְשַׂמְתִּ֣י לָעַ֣ד זַרְע֑וֹ וְ֜כִסְא֗וֹ כִּימֵ֥י שָׁמָֽיִם:

31 If his sons forsake My Torah and do not walk in My judgments, לא אִם־יַֽעַזְב֣וּ בָ֖נָיו תּֽוֹרָתִ֑י וּ֜בְמִשְׁפָּטַ֗י לֹ֣א יֵֽלֵכֽוּן:

32 If they profane My statutes and do not keep My commandments, לב אִם־חֻקֹּתַ֥י יְחַלֵּ֑לוּ וּ֜מִצְו‍ֹתַ֗י לֹ֣א יִשְׁמֹֽרוּ:

33 I shall punish their transgression with a rod, and their iniquity with stripes. לג וּפָֽקַדְתִּ֣י בְשֵׁ֣בֶט פִּשְׁעָ֑ם וּבִנְגָעִ֥ים עֲו‍ֹנָֽם:

34 But I shall not cancel My kindness from him, and I shall not betray My faith. לד וְחַסְדִּי לֹֽא־אָפִ֣יר מֵֽעִמּ֑וֹ וְלֹ֥א אֲ֜שַׁקֵּ֗ר בֶּֽאֱמֽוּנָתִֽי:

35 I shall not profane My covenant, neither shall I alter the utterance of My lips. לה לֹֽא־אֲחַלֵּ֥ל בְּרִיתִ֑י וּמוֹצָ֥א שְֹ֜פָתַ֗י לֹ֣א אֲשַׁנֶּֽה:

36 One thing have I sworn by My holiness, that I will not fail David. לו אַחַת נִשְׁבַּ֣עְתִּי בְקָדְשִׁ֑י אִם־לְדָוִ֥ד אֲכַזֵּֽב:

37 His seed will be forever and his throne is like the sun before Me. לז זַרְעוֹ לְעוֹלָ֣ם יִֽהְיֶ֑ה וְכִסְא֖וֹ כַשֶּׁ֣מֶשׁ נֶגְדִּֽי:

38 Like the moon, which is established forever, and it is a witness in the sky, eternally true.” לח כְּיָרֵחַ יִכּ֣וֹן עוֹלָ֑ם וְעֵ֥ד בַּ֜שַּׁ֗חַק נֶֽאֱמָ֥ן סֶֽלָה:

39 But You abandoned and You rejected; You became wroth with Your anointed. לט וְאַתָּ֣ה זָ֖נַחְתָּ וַתִּמְאָ֑ס הִ֜תְעַבַּ֗רְתָּ עִם־מְשִׁיחֶֽךָ:

40 You abrogated the covenant of Your servant; You profaned his crown to the ground. מ נֵאַרְתָּה בְּרִ֣ית עַבְדֶּ֑ךָ חִלַּ֖לְתָּ לָאָ֣רֶץ נִזְרֽוֹ:

41 You breached all his fences; You made his fortifications a ruin. מא פָּרַ֥צְתָּ כָל־גְּדֵֽרֹתָ֑יו שַׂ֖מְתָּ מִבְצָרָ֣יו מְחִתָּֽה:

42 All wayfarers have plundered him; he was a disgrace to his neighbors. מב שַׁסֻּהוּ כָּל־עֹ֣בְרֵי דָ֑רֶךְ הָיָ֥ה חֶ֜רְפָּ֗ה לִשְׁכֵנָֽיו:

43 You raised the right hand of his adversaries; You caused all his enemies to rejoice. מג הֲרִימוֹתָ יְמִ֣ין צָרָ֑יו הִ֜שְׂמַ֗חְתָּ כָּל־אֽוֹיְבָֽיו:

44 You even turned back the sharp edge of his sword, and You did not raise him up in battle. מד אַף־תָּשִׁ֣יב צ֣וּר חַרְבּ֑וֹ וְלֹ֥א הֲ֜קֵמֹת֗וֹ בַּמִּלְחָמָֽה:

45 You have brought an end to his shining, and his throne You have cast down to earth. מה הִשְׁבַּ֥תָּ מִטֳּהָר֑וֹ וְ֜כִסְא֗וֹ לָאָ֥רֶץ מִגַּֽרְתָּה:

46 You have shortened the days of his youth; You have enwrapped him with shame forever. מו הִקְצַרְתָּ יְמֵ֣י עֲלוּמָ֑יו הֶֽעֱטִ֨יתָ עָלָ֖יו בּוּשָׁ֣ה סֶֽלָה:

47 How long, O Lord? Will You hide forever? Will Your anger burn like fire? מז עַד־מָ֣ה יְ֖הֹוָה תִּסָּתֵ֣ר לָנֶ֑צַח תִּבְעַ֖ר כְּמוֹ־אֵ֣שׁ חֲמָתֶֽךָ:

48 I am mindful what my old age is; for what futility have You created all the sons of man? מח זְכָר־אֲנִ֥י מֶה־חָ֑לֶד עַל־מַה־שָּׁ֜֗וְא בָּרָ֥אתָ כָל־בְּנֵי־אָדָֽם:

49 Who is a man who will live and not see death, who will rescue his soul from the grasp of the grave forever? מט מִ֚י גֶ֣בֶר יִ֖חְיֶה וְלֹ֣א יִרְאֶה־מָּ֑וֶת יְמַלֵּ֨ט נַפְשׁ֖וֹ מִיַּד־שְׁא֣וֹל סֶֽלָה:

50 Where are Your former acts of kindness, O Lord, which You swore to David in your trust? נ אַיֵּ֚ה חֲסָדֶ֖יךָ הָרִֽאשֹׁנִ֥ים | אֲ֖דֹנָ֑י נִשְׁבַּ֥עְתָּ לְ֜דָוִ֗ד בֶּֽאֱמֽוּנָתֶֽךָ:

51 Remember, O Lord, the disgrace of Your servants, which I bear in my bosom, [the disgrace] of all great nations. נא זְכֹ֣ר אֲ֖דֹנָי חֶרְפַּ֣ת עֲבָדֶ֑יךָ שְׂאֵתִ֥י בְ֜חֵיקִ֗י כָּל־רַבִּ֥ים עַמִּֽים:

52 Which Your enemies disgraced, O Lord, which they disgraced the ends of Your anointed. נב אֲשֶׁ֚ר חֵֽרְפ֖וּ אֽוֹיְבֶ֥יךָ | יְהֹוָ֑ה אֲשֶׁ֥ר חֵֽ֜רְפ֗וּ עִקְּב֥וֹת מְשִׁיחֶֽךָ: