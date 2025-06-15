Iran Fires New Wave Of Ballistic Missiles at Israel; Multiple Impacts Reported in Haifa and Southern Israel

Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Israeli on Sunday night. Sirens blared across the country as defensive systems sprang into action to intercept the incoming threat.

Shortly after the missiles were detected, Israeli authorities issued an urgent alert instructing citizens to enter protected spaces and remain there until further notice.

Despite ongoing interception efforts, several missiles managed to penetrate Israel’s air defenses. A direct impact occurred in the northern port city of Haifa, where video footage captured a missile slamming into a building and plumes of black smoke rising over the skyline. Emergency responders rushed to the scene as a large fire erupted.

Four people were injured in Haifa, including a 72-year-old woman in moderate condition, medics say. According to Magen David Adom, the woman suffered smoke inhalation from a fire sparked by the impact. Three others are lightly hurt, MDA says. Another three were treated for acute anxiety.

No fatalities have been reported at this time, though Home Front Command search and rescue teams have been deployed to multiple impact sites across the country as authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage.

In southern Israel, another missile struck a residential area, causing damage and injuring four people, all in light condition, according to MDA. Medics and paramedics are continuing to scan both northern and southern regions for additional casualties, with large emergency teams still active on the ground.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)