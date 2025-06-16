Heartrending Images: Babies, Including Newborns, Rescued From Missile Impact Sites

Amid the death and destruction perpetrated on Israel by the Islamic Republic early Monday morning, images of babies, including newborns, being rescued from buildings hit by missiles, were particularly heartrending. B’Chasdei Hashem, none of the babies were seriously injured.

In Tel Aviv, a four-day-old infant was rescued from a building adjacent to one that suffered a direct missile hit.

MDA paramedic Dr. Gal Rosen described the scene: “When we arrived at the impact site, we saw extensive destruction from the missile hit near buildings on the street, and there was a fire. Some residents exited the buildings on their own; others were rescued with the help of firefighters. We established casualty collection points where we assessed and treated residents.”

“Minutes later, a four-day-old baby was brought to me, conscious and showing no visible injuries. I immediately examined him, and thankfully, he required no medical treatment. We kept him safe in the ambulance for about an hour until his mother was rescued from another nearby building.”

In Petach Tikva, rescue teams also assisted mothers and babies. A senior MDA paramedic, Medan Ben Yoash, said, “We prepared with very large forces at the entrance to the 20-story building that was hit by the missile to provide medical treatment to the residents who emerged, some of whom came down independently and some with the assistance of the fire department and Home Front Command. A woman who came down from the eighth floor was holding a child of about five and a baby of about a week old in her hands. I took the baby and helped the woman reach the MDA ambulance, where we performed initial examinations and evacuated them to the hospital in light condition.”

MDA medic Alon Weiss reported, “A missile struck a 20-story building, causing heavy damage to it, surrounding buildings, and the street. While treating residents who had exited the building independently, I saw a woman holding a baby about a year old. I rushed over, took the baby, and helped them reach safety. She told me they had been in a reinforced room during the strike. Together with a paramedic, we examined them, and fortunately, they did not need medical treatment.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)