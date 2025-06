The name of the victim of the Iranian missile strike in Bnei Brak was released for publication on Monday afternoon.

He was identified as Avraham Cohen, H’yd, 75, a resident of the city.

There were also 21 people injured in the attack, two moderately. They were evacuated to Maayanei HaYeshua Hospital in the city.

The destruction in Bnei Brak:

Photo: Ezra Trebalsi

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)