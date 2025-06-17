Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Two Petach Tikva Victims Identified: Yaakov And Dasi Belo, H’yd

Yaakov and Dassi Belo, H'yd

Two of the four victims murdered by an Iranian missile strike on an apartment building in Petach Tikvah early Monday morning have been identified as Yaakov and Dasi Belo, H’yd.

Their deaths were announced by their son, Ofir Belo.

“With great sorrow and complete shock, we announce the murder of our father and mother, the beloved and dear Yaakov and Dasi Belo, by a direct missile hit on their home,” he wrote. “Details on the time of the levaya will be announced later.”

The couple was killed in their reinforced room (“mamad”) when a missile with a heavy warhead hit the wall between two safe rooms.

Two others at the site were killed while outside protected spaces—one of them on the floor above and the second in a neighboring building—as a result of the shockwave.

The Belos are the parents of several children and grandchildren.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



