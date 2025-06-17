Trump Shares Text Message From Amb. Huckabee: ‘I Will Not Abandon This Post!’

President Trump shared a message Tuesday from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who told the president “I will not abandon this post” and “our flag will NOT come down!”

“The decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else,” Huckabee said in a text message to Trump as the president is weighing how the U.S. should respond to the Israel-Iran conflict.

“I am your appointed servant in this land and am available for you but I do not try to get in your presence often because I trust your instincts,” Huckabee said. “You sent me to Israel to be your eyes, ears and voice and to make sure our flag flies above our embassy. My job will be the last one to leave.

“It is my honor to serve you!” Huckabee also said.