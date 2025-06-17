Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HY’D: 3 More Victims From Petach Tikvah, Haifa Attacks Identified

From left, Igor Fradkin, H'yd, Uri Levy, H'yd, and Daisy Yitzchaki, H'yd.

A third victim of the Iranian missile attack that struck a high-rise building in Petach Tikvah in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning was identified as Daisy Yitzchaki, H’yd, 85.

Yitzchaki’s aide was injured in the strike.

Two more victims of the missile strike on the Bazan oil refinery in Haifa were also identified: Uri Levy, H’yd, 58, and Igor Fradkin, H’yd, 50.

The two men, along with the previously identified victim, Dani Avraham, H’yd, worked at the refinery.

Levy, z’l, a resident of Haifa, left behind his wife, three children, and a granddaughter.

Fradkin, z’l, a resident of Kiryat Ata, left behind three children.

The three men took shelter in the most protected room in the refinery before the strike but a fire broke out at the site, trapping them inside.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

🚨🚨🚨 MAJOR BREAKING FROM TRUMP: WE KNOW WHERE KHAMENEI IS HIDING, WE HAVE CONTROL OF AIRSPACE

VP VANCE: Trump May Take “Further Action” Against Iran’s Nuclear Program

GAZA WAR: Major Breakthrough Looms in Hostage Deal and Ceasefire Talks, Reports Say

2,000 Israelis Homeless In Wake Of Iran’s Deliberate Strikes On Civilian Areas

Two Petach Tikva Victims Identified: Yaakov And Dasi Belo, H’yd

Trump Tells CBS: “I Don’t Want A Ceasefire; I Want A ‘Real End’ To Iran’s Nuclear Issue”

Israeli Amb. Hints: “World Will Be Surprised; Hezbollah Beeper Op Will Pale In Comparison”

“The Ceiling Collapsed, Windows Shattered, But The Sifrei Kodesh Were Untouched”

AGAIN AND AGAIN: Iran’s Top Military Commander Eliminated, 4 Days After His Predecessor Was Killed

REPORT: Trump Proposes Witkoff meet With Iranian Foreign Minister

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network