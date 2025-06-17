HY’D: 3 More Victims From Petach Tikvah, Haifa Attacks Identified

A third victim of the Iranian missile attack that struck a high-rise building in Petach Tikvah in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning was identified as Daisy Yitzchaki, H’yd, 85.

Yitzchaki’s aide was injured in the strike.

Two more victims of the missile strike on the Bazan oil refinery in Haifa were also identified: Uri Levy, H’yd, 58, and Igor Fradkin, H’yd, 50.

The two men, along with the previously identified victim, Dani Avraham, H’yd, worked at the refinery.

Levy, z’l, a resident of Haifa, left behind his wife, three children, and a granddaughter.

Fradkin, z’l, a resident of Kiryat Ata, left behind three children.

The three men took shelter in the most protected room in the refinery before the strike but a fire broke out at the site, trapping them inside.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

