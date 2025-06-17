Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

PANIC IN PERSIA: Khamenei Tweets from His Bunker at 4:30 AM as Israeli Jets Shatter What’s Left of Iran’s Military


As Israeli jets carved through Iranian airspace, reducing strategic targets to smoking craters, Iran’s “Supreme Leader” Ali Khamenei was wide awake—tucked under reinforced blankets and rage-tweeting in three languages from what we can only assume is a very well-insulated bunker.

At 4:30 a.m. local time, Khamenei took to X with his latest outburst—this time in Hebrew: “We must act with force against the terrorist Zionist entity… We will not be merciful toward the Zionists.”

This marked his third multilingual salvo in under 24 hours—first in Farsi, then in English, now Hebrew. The only medium left is Morse code tapped on a bunker wall flashlight.

Meanwhile, in the real theater of war—not the digital one—Israel’s Air Force has now spent six consecutive nights methodically disassembling Iran’s military infrastructure. Missile depots, drone launch pads, and command centers have been vaporized while Khamenei clutches his phone in defiance.

  He is probably go to go into hiding by shaving his beard. Saddam Hussein grew a beard and this guy will shave his beard.

