Defense Minister Katz: “This Is How Dictatorships Fall”

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz at a meeting with top IDF officials ahead of the launch of the war against Iran, June 13, 2025. (Defense Ministry)

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Wednesday morning issued a sharp threat to the Islamic Republic ahead of further IDF attacks in Iran.

He wrote on X: “A tornado is sweeping through Tehran. Symbols of government are bombed and collapsing—from the broadcasting authority and soon more targets—and masses of residents are fleeing. This is how dictatorships collapse,” he said.

The statement came after dozens of air force fighter jets bombed a centrifuge production site and a number of weapons production sites of the Iranian regime in the Tehran area overnight Tuesday.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



