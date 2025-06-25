Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MASS ARRESTS: Iran Detains 700 People, Executes 3 Alleged Mossad Agents

Iran International

Just hours after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect, the Iranian judiciary system in Tehran announced a series of new legal measures, centered on a dramatic tightening of espionage laws—a move designed to facilitate authorities in penalizing citizens suspected of ties with Israel or of expressing criticism against the regime.

According to the spokesman’s announcement, the “redefinition of the crime of espionage” grants the authorities almost unlimited powers to arrest and convict citizens based on mere suspicions and without the legal process restrictions that were previously in place.

The announcement reflects the regime’s goal to regain control—at any cost.

As of Wednesday, 700 people had been arrested since the beginning of the war for ties to Israel.

Iran also executed three prisoners on Wednesday over allegedly collaborating with Israel’s Mossad in smuggling “assassination equipment” into the country, its state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Iran previously executed three people during the war with Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Intelligence Says Strikes Set Iran’s Nuclear Program Back by Years, But Didn’t Fully Dismantle It

IDF CHIEF OF STAFF: Iran Campaign a Milestone, but the Fight Continues – Next Target Is Gaza

“Extraordinary And Historic”: Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize After Achieving Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Report: Police Took Iranian Rabbanim & Chazanim For Questioning

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED? Pentagon Intel Contradicts Trump, Says Iran’s Nuclear Program Delayed But Not “Obliterated”

Iran’s Nuclear Chief Vows To Rebuild Its Shattered Nuke Ambitions

IDF Lifts Nationwide Restrictions, Country Returns to Full Activity – Except Gaza Border Area

HY”D: Three Victims of Be’er Sheva Missile Strike Identified, Including IDF Soldier and His Mother

Trump Unleashes Tirade Against AOC And Her Democrat Cronies Amid Impeachment Threats: “MAKE MY DAY!”

With 14 Scientists Assassinated, Israel Hopes to Freeze Iran’s Nuclear Progress for Years

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network