MASS ARRESTS: Iran Detains 700 People, Executes 3 Alleged Mossad Agents

Just hours after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect, the Iranian judiciary system in Tehran announced a series of new legal measures, centered on a dramatic tightening of espionage laws—a move designed to facilitate authorities in penalizing citizens suspected of ties with Israel or of expressing criticism against the regime.

According to the spokesman’s announcement, the “redefinition of the crime of espionage” grants the authorities almost unlimited powers to arrest and convict citizens based on mere suspicions and without the legal process restrictions that were previously in place.

The announcement reflects the regime’s goal to regain control—at any cost.

As of Wednesday, 700 people had been arrested since the beginning of the war for ties to Israel.

Iran also executed three prisoners on Wednesday over allegedly collaborating with Israel’s Mossad in smuggling “assassination equipment” into the country, its state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Iran previously executed three people during the war with Israel.

