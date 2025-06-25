WATCH: Trump Praises Israel; “I’m Proud Of Them; Bibi Netanyahu Should Be Proud Of Himself”

US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that Israeli agents entered the Fordo nuclear facility after the US strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Speaking to reporters from the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump denied reports that the US strikes only set back Iran’s nuclear program by months

“It was obliteration, and you’re going to see that,” he said. “Israel is going to report on it now. I understand. And it was total obliteration. You know they have guys that go in there after the hit. And they said it was total obliteration.”

However, Kan News reported Israeli officials as saying that they have no information about such an operation.

Trump also praised Israel in his remarks, saying that he was “so proud of them” for calling off an extensive retaliatory strike against Iran on Tuesday, adding that Israel was “technically right” that Tehran violated the ceasefire.

When a reporter asked if the US would attack Iran again if it rebuilt its nuclear sites, Trump responded, “Sure.”

“The last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now. They want to recover. They’re not going to have a bomb, and they’re not going to enrich.”

“I think we’ll end up having somewhat of a relationship with Iran,” he added.

“Israel got hit very hard,” Trump said about the war. “Especially the last couple of days. Israel was hit really hard. Those ballistic missiles, boy they took out a lot of buildings.”

“And they’ve been great. Bibi Netanyahu should be very proud of himself.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)