Report: New York Chassid Visited Iran 2 Weeks Before The War [Videos]

Kan News Arab affairs commentator Roi Kais wrote on X on Wednesday that shortly before the outbreak of the war with Iran, a young Chassidish man from New York visited Jewish kehillos in Iran.

Kais wrote, “He documented the visit and left the country before the war broke out.”

“The young American, who in the meantime does not want to reveal his identity due to the tensions between the two countries, visited markets in Tehran and other cities while traveling with a local ‘guide’ assigned to him by the regime.”

“He videoed himself traveling by train with the ‘guide’ while the songs ‘Mi Shebeirach’ for IDF soldiers and HaTikvah were playing in the background.”

The Chassid has visited almost 50 countries throughout the world and documents his adventures on Instagram, Arutz Sheva reported. He visited Iran only two weeks before the war as part of his dream to visit every country in the world. He owns his own communications company and works remotely while traveling around the world with his wife of two years.

“I had to go everywhere with a guide who followed me to make sure I wasn’t spying” he said. “The regime is cruel and restricts the movements of tourists.”

However, he said he received a warm welcome from Iranians on the street, even after identifying himself as an American Jew. They were excited to meet him and offered him free fruits and vegetables. He added that Iranians were not afraid to denounce the regime to him, telling him that it was “cruel” and they hoped it would be replaced.

He wrote on his account, “I left Iran a few days before the war started. I can say the people in Iran were truly welcoming and nice to me. Everyone gave me a smile and invited me to their country.”

“YES, the regime/government are terrorists. Even the locals hate them. But Iranians are really nice and normal people. I pray for the civilians in Iran.”

