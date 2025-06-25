WATCH: President Trump, Top Officials Give Update On Iran Nuclear Site Strikes At NATO Summit

In a press conference at the NATO summit in The Netherlands, President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed the United States’ military strike on Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities, declaring the operation a resounding success and a key turning point in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Trump: “Last weekend, the United States successfully carried out a massive precision strike on Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities… this incredible exercise of American strength has paved the way for peace, with a historic ceasefire agreement.”

While U.S. officials have yet to release full satellite imagery or damage assessments, Trump left little ambiguity about the strike’s effectiveness. “We’ve collected additional intelligence and we’ve also spoken to people who have seen the site — and the site is obliterated,” Trump confirmed.

The president also claimed personal involvement in defusing tensions between Israel and Iran, revealing for the first time that he intervened to stop a massive Israeli airstrike. “I dealt with both, and they’re both tired, exhausted. They fought very, very hard and very viciously… and they were both satisfied to go home and get out… Israel had 52 planes going out that morning, I told them to turn back, and they did.”

Despite his claims of successful diplomacy, Trump acknowledged the severity of recent attacks on Israel. “Israel got hit very hard, especially the last couple of days. Israel was hit really hard… Those ballistic missiles, boy, they took out a lot of buildings, and, they’ve been great… Bibi Netanyahu should be very proud, they’ve really been great… But their [Iran] not gonna be building bombs for a long time.”

Looking ahead, Trump hinted at a possible diplomatic thaw with Tehran — though he insisted that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been dealt a crippling blow. “The last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now. They want to recover… I think we’ll end up having somewhat of a relationship with Iran… the last thing they want to do is enrich.”

President Trump: “The pilots did an unbelievable job like nobody’s ever seen. They hit paydirt.”

He clarified that the strike was limited in scope, dismissing rumors of resource exploitation: “We’re not taking over the [Iranian] oil. We could have.”

President Trump: “And I got a call that the pilots and the people on the plane were devastated because they were trying to minimize the attack. Real scum come out and write reports that are as negative as they could possibly be. It should be the opposite. You should make them heroes.”

Pressed on whether Iran was able to salvage any nuclear material, Trump dismissed the possibility. “No, just the opposite. We think we hit them so hard and so fast. They didn’t get to move. And if you knew about that material, it’s very hard and very dangerous to move… many people they call it dust, but it’s very, very heavy. It’s very, very hard to move.”

While Trump downplayed any interest in renewed talks with Iran, he left the door open — albeit grudgingly — for a potential agreement. “They fought, the war is done. I just asked him the question as we were walking on the stage. Do you want to draw up a little agreement for them to sign? Because I think we can get them to sign it.. I don’t think it’s necessary.”

President Trump: “You especially you should be proud of those pilots. And you shouldn’t be trying to demean them. Let me just tell you, you and NBC fake news, which is one of the worst, and CNN, New York Times are all bad. They’re sick. There’s something wrong with them. You know what? You should be praising those people instead of trying to find some by getting me by trying to go and get me. You’re hurting those people.”

Sec. of State Marco Rubio: “[President Trump] had a defined mission. He said this is what we’re going to do — we’re hitting three targets… We’re not trying to overthrow the government. We’re not looking to invade… Our problem with Iran is with the nuclear program.”

Rubio: “There’s no doubt in our minds that very significant, substantial, lasting damage was done to their program… We dropped 12 of these things into these holes. I mean, it’s not like we just did a couple and see how it went.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was even more blunt.”So if you want to make an assessment of what happened… you better get a big shovel and go really deep because Iran’s nuclear program is obliterated.”

