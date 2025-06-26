Mossad Offers Free Medical Assistance To Iranians Injured In The War

Israel’s Mossad agency has proffered an offer of free telemedicine to residents of Iran injured during Operation Rising Lion.

The offer was extended on the Mossad’s brand-new Farsi-language X account, its first public account in its history, in a break from its strict decades-long policy of secrecy.

“Dear people of Iran,” the post begins. “A ceasefire has been implemented. Now, the extent of the damage is becoming clear. At this moment, the regime is focused on its elite officials, not on caring for its citizens.”

“We stand with you and have formed a team of specialized doctors, including experts in cardiology, diabetes, pulmonary diseases, infectious diseases, and oncology, as well as support for pregnant women and psychological support.”

“Senior doctors in various and numerous specialties are available for every need and case, including wounds and injuries, first aid, pain, illness, and any other consultation, provided through TELEMEDICINE.”

“All doctors speak Farsi, and you can communicate with them in Farsi or English. However, we suggest that you reach out to us via VPN. From Sunday to Thursday, between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Iran time.

We will publish the phone numbers to make them accessible to you. Please contact us via WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal.”

“Below are the contact numbers:”

+972522958886 Israeli number

+420722601806 Czech number

+31631064294 Dutch number

Along with the offer of medical assistance, journalist Menashe Amir, in the name of the Mossad, addressed the Iranian public in a video message: “We have no quarrel with the Iranian people, but with the regime that seeks to destroy Israel,” he began. “My heart is with the Iranian people, who have paid a heavy price, like the Israeli people. The two nations have always been friends and will remain friends. The Mossad will provide you with any possible assistance.”

In an interview with Kan, Amir said. “This shows a new direction and even a new stage in Israel’s struggle against the Ayatollah regime,” he said.

He added that since the message was published, he has received dozens of direct inquiries from Iranians. “They asked me if it was really me contacting them, or maybe it was artificial intelligence.”

The move is not only exceptional in the history of the Mossad—it also opens a new gateway to a direct psychological arena between Israel and the residents of Iran. For the first time, an open line of trust is being offered from the most secretive actor in the Israeli system—to the public beyond the enemy.

