Trump Says He Saved Khamenei From ‘Ugly,’ ‘Ignominious’ death

President Trump on Friday claimed he saved Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from an “ugly” and “ignominious” death after the U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear sites last Saturday.

“Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so,” Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

“His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life,” he continued. “I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!’”

Trump said he “demanded” Israel call back planes that were headed to Tehran, “looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout,” and that the move averted “tremendous damage.”

“During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery — The sanctions are BITING!” the president wrote Friday. “But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more.”

He also warned things “will only get worse” for Iran if they don’t “get back into the World Order flow” and urged Tehran leaders to “realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR. PEACE!!!”

The president’s comments come after Khamenei, in his first remarks since the U.S. strikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities, declared victory in the conflict and argued the U.S. “achieved nothing” through the strikes.

“My congratulations on our dear Iran’s victory over the US regime,” Khamenei wrote early Thursday on social platform X. “The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed.”

“It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing,” he added.

The ayatollah noted in a second post that Iran “delivered a heavy slap to the US’s face” with its counterattack on the U.S. air base in Qatar.

