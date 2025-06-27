CONCERN GROWS: Wave Of Arrests In Iran Of Rabbanim, Local Jews, Including Entire Families

In the days following the end of Operation Rising Lion, reports are surfacing worldwide about a wave of arrests in Jewish kehillos in Iran on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.

The information comes from an opposition organization reporting that Rabbanim, community leaders, and other Jews have been arrested in Tehran and Shiraz. In several reported cases, Jews who have resided in Iran for many years—sometimes multiple members of the same family—have been taken into custody and their cell phones and laptops were confiscated on suspicion of cooperating with or supporting Israeli elements.

Relatives of a number of families inside Iran have lost contact with their loved ones.

One source said that the women have been released, but the men, including Rabbanim, remain in custody.

The number of Jews in detention is unclear, but the names of dozens, including entire families, have been published.

It should be noted that on Thursday, the Jewish kehilla in Tehran held a special ceremony praising the regime. Among others, the Chief Rabbi of Tehran, Rav Yehuda Gerami, spoke in support of the regime. The event was also attended by Jewish-Iranian soldiers. Photos of the event were published in Iranian media outlets.

Ynet reported that Naz, an Iranian activist living in the US, raised the alarm, saying that she was informed by a friend in Iran that security forces were raiding Jews’ homes and taking them away to an unknown location.

Naz said that when the regime is under threat, it takes it out on minorities, and asked to spread the word that the Jews in Iran need help.

