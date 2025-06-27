Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

CONCERN GROWS: Wave Of Arrests In Iran Of Rabbanim, Local Jews, Including Entire Families

HaRav Gerami and other Iranian Jews at a ceremony in support of the regime on Thursday.

In the days following the end of Operation Rising Lion, reports are surfacing worldwide about a wave of arrests in Jewish kehillos in Iran on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.

The information comes from an opposition organization reporting that Rabbanim, community leaders, and other Jews have been arrested in Tehran and Shiraz. In several reported cases, Jews who have resided in Iran for many years—sometimes multiple members of the same family—have been taken into custody and their cell phones and laptops were confiscated on suspicion of cooperating with or supporting Israeli elements.

Relatives of a number of families inside Iran have lost contact with their loved ones.

One source said that the women have been released, but the men, including Rabbanim, remain in custody.

The number of Jews in detention is unclear, but the names of dozens, including entire families, have been published.

Notice asking for tefillos for some of the Iranian Jews in detention.

It should be noted that on Thursday, the Jewish kehilla in Tehran held a special ceremony praising the regime. Among others, the Chief Rabbi of Tehran, Rav Yehuda Gerami, spoke in support of the regime. The event was also attended by Jewish-Iranian soldiers. Photos of the event were published in Iranian media outlets.

Ynet reported that Naz, an Iranian activist living in the US, raised the alarm, saying that she was informed by a friend in Iran that security forces were raiding Jews’ homes and taking them away to an unknown location.

Jewish soldiers serving in the Iranian army attended the ceremony in honor of the regime.

Naz said that when the regime is under threat, it takes it out on minorities, and asked to spread the word that the Jews in Iran need help.

Jewish ceremony in Tehran in support of the regime.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STARK DIVIDE: 81% Of Republicans Support US Bombing Of Iran, 75% Of Dems Disapprove; Record-High Say US “Too Supportive” Of Israel

Legendary Billionaire Bill Ackman Goes Nuclear on Mamdani, Calls for Write-In Centrist to Save NYC from Socialist Takeover

Trump Admin Tells Iran Ahead Of New Talks: No Enrichment, No Missiles, No Excuses

BLOCKBUSTER PLAN: Trump, Netanyahu Plot Endgame for Gaza and Revival of Abraham Accords in Secret Post-Strike Call

DOPES: Pro-Palestinian Activists Damage $1.1 Million In Ukraine Military Aid, Thinking It Was For Israel

Mincha Area Relocates to Indoor Space, Benefitting Thousands of Catskills-Bound Travelers

Mossad Offers Free Medical Assistance To Iranians Injured In The War

NYC Mayor Adams: Jews Should Be Concerned Over Mamdani’s Democratic Primary Win

Khamenei, Whose Fate Was Unclear, Delivers Live Video Message, Proclaims “Victory” Over Israel, US

FM Sa’ar, Other Ministers Back Trump’s Call To End “Perversion Of Justice” Against Netanyahu

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network