TRUMP TOWER TEL AVIV? Trump Organization Eyes Tel Aviv’s Tallest Hotel for Luxury Branding Deal

President Donald Trump’s privately owned Trump Organization held preliminary talks this spring with Israeli real estate giant Nitsba Holdings to explore branding and managing a massive new hotel in Tel Aviv, the New York Times reported.

According to the report, Eric Trump, the president’s son, met with Nitsba executives about a potential partnership involving the under-construction Sarona Hotel, which is slated to become Israel’s tallest hotel upon completion. If finalized, the deal would see the Trump name prominently displayed on the Tel Aviv skyline.

The discussions reportedly took place just weeks before Israel, with U.S. support under Trump’s orders, launched its preemptive strikes on Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities.

Critics have sharply questioned whether Trump is exploiting his presidency for personal financial gain, warning that a Trump-branded property in Israel could complicate American diplomacy in the region and potentially become a magnet for terror threats.

Since taking office, Trump’s company has also finalized hotel and branding deals in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, the report noted.

In a statement to the New York Times, Eric Trump confirmed the conversations with Nitsba but emphasized that no agreement had been signed. “Israel has always been a market we would love to explore, but we have no plans at this time, and any discussions have been strictly preliminary,” he said.

Efforts to reach Nitsba for comment were unsuccessful.

Still, the report noted that Eric Trump has hinted at wanting to close at least one deal in Israel by year’s end, describing the 47-story Sarona Hotel as having “the feel of a Trump property.” Planned with striking “Trumpian extravagance,” the hotel is expected to feature 800 rooms and suites, luxury restaurants, spas, pools, and lounges — making it the largest hotel in Israel by room count.

The project, designed by MYS Architects, had stalled for years but resumed construction earlier this year. A completion date has yet to be announced.

Nitsba chairman Haim Tsuff told the New York Times that adding the Trump brand could bolster his efforts to secure approvals for an extra 12 stories of luxury residential units atop the hotel. That expansion, however, might require zoning changes, since the tower is located along a flight path to Ben Gurion Airport.

Last October, before Trump’s reelection, the Times reported that Eric Trump had also explored branding opportunities at Jerusalem’s under-construction Haleom Hotel, and had toured Eilat’s Princess Hotel before passing on that project.

