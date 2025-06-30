Knesset Committee Votes To Impeach MK Ayman Odeh

The Knesset House Committee on Monday voted 14-2 to impeach MK Ayman Odeh, the chairman of the Arab Hadash Ta’al party, over comments he made supporting terrorism.

All representatives of the coalition parties voted in support of his ouster, along with representatives from Yisrael Beytenu, Yesh Atid, and the National Unity Party.

Another vote on the matter will be brought to the Knesset plenum within three weeks, where a majority of 90 MKs will be required to approve it.

Likud MK Avichai Boaron’s proposal included a statement on X from January in which Odeh compared Israeli hostages to freed Palestinian terrorists, writing, “I am happy about the release of the hostages and prisoners. From here, both nations must be freed from the yoke of occupation. We are all free people.”

Following the decision, Boaron said, “Throughout all the deliberations, he neither apologized nor retracted his statements—in fact, he repeated them. He refuses to recognize Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. One cannot separate his remarks from the broader context, and therefore I am confident the decision will pass with a large majority in the Knesset plenum.”

Committee Chairman Ofir Katz added, “In a proper country, Ayman Odeh would rot in jail and be stripped of his citizenship. I sincerely hope Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party won’t backtrack or play a double game when this reaches the plenum. Ayman Odeh must be kicked out.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)