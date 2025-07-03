Congress Moves to Arm Israel With B-2 Bombers, Bunker Busters If Iran Restarts Nuclear Program

The United States is preparing to authorize the transfer of B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs to Israel if Iran renews its nuclear weapons program, under a bipartisan bill introduced this week.

The legislation, called the Bunker Buster Act, would give President Trump authority to “take actions to ensure Israel is prepared for all contingencies if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon,” according to sponsors Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Mike Lawler (R-NY).

“Iran, the leading state sponsor of terror, and one of America’s top enemies, can never have a nuclear weapon,” Gottheimer said. “They have killed scores of Americans and repeatedly attacked Israel, our key democratic ally. Israel must be able to defend herself and ensure Iran cannot rebuild its nuclear capabilities.”

Lawler said the measure would “give the President the authority to equip Israel with the tools and training they need to deter Tehran and make the world a safer place.”

The B-2 stealth bomber — which the U.S. has never allowed any ally to operate — is the only aircraft capable of delivering the 20-foot, 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), designed to punch through up to 200 feet of reinforced concrete.

Last month, B-2 crews took part in a landmark joint attack with Israel on Iran’s nuclear facilities, dropping 14 bunker buster bombs on three heavily fortified sites. President Trump said the operation “totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program, though U.S. officials have rejected speculation that Tehran moved its stockpiles of enriched uranium before the bombing.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi confirmed this week that Iran’s centrifuges at the Fordow underground facility are “no longer operational” after the strikes. However, he cautioned that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure could bounce back faster than many believe.

“The capacities they have are there,” Grossi told CBS. “They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that. But as I said, frankly speaking, one cannot claim that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there.”

“It is clear that there has been severe damage, but it’s not total damage,” he added. “Iran has the capacities there; industrial and technological capacities. So if they so wish, they will be able to start doing this again.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)