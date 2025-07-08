Within 2 Hours: IDF Eliminates 2 Hezbollah Terrorists, Including Radwan Force Commander

The IDF on Monday struck and eliminated the terrorist Ali Abed Al-Hassan Haidar, a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in southern Lebanon.

Haidar was involved in many terror attacks against Israeli citizens and IDF forces, including the Plan to Conquer the Galilee. In recent months, Haidar has been involved in attempts to restore Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

The IDF stressed that Haidar’s actions constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

About two hours later, the IDF eliminated another Hezbollah terrorist in the Beit Lif area of southern Lebanon.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)