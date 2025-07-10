Puerto Rico Tour Company Refuses Service to American Jewish Tourist, Cites “Free Palestine” in Shocking Response

A hiking tour company based in Puerto Rico denied service to a Jewish tourist, sending a blunt email with the subject line “No thanks” and the message “Free Palestine!” — and later doubling down in a WhatsApp exchange that confirmed they refuse to serve “so called israelis.”

Paradise Tours PR, which offers guided hikes and eco-tours throughout Puerto Rico, appears to have engaged in blatant antisemitism after a Jewish American woman reached out to inquire about a hike during her upcoming vacation. The only information provided on the contact form was her name, travel dates, and email address — no political content, no mention of Israel.

Instead of a courteous response or a quote, the company allegedly replied with a single inflammatory line: “Free Palestine!”

After the incident, a separate party contacted the company through WhatsApp to clarify if the message was genuine. The screenshots show a chilling confirmation. A representative, using the Puerto Rico-based phone number associated with Paradise Tours, responded:

“Yes. Not interested to host so called israelis. Is there a problem with that?”

“How many of you are going to bother us? Just move on.”

Legal experts say the company’s actions may violate anti-discrimination laws. While political opinions are protected speech, refusing service based on national origin, religion, or perceived ethnicity can cross into illegal territory.

