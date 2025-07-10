Puerto Rico Tour Company Refuses Service to American Jewish Tourist, Cites “Free Palestine” in Shocking Response

A hiking tour company based in Puerto Rico denied service to a Jewish tourist, sending a blunt email with the subject line “No thanks” and the message “Free Palestine!” — and later doubling down in a WhatsApp exchange that confirmed they refuse to serve “so called israelis.”
Paradise Tours PR, which offers guided hikes and eco-tours throughout Puerto Rico, appears to have engaged in blatant antisemitism after a Jewish American woman reached out to inquire about a hike during her upcoming vacation. The only information provided on the contact form was her name, travel dates, and email address — no political content, no mention of Israel.
Instead of a courteous response or a quote, the company allegedly replied with a single inflammatory line: “Free Palestine!”
After the incident, a separate party contacted the company through WhatsApp to clarify if the message was genuine. The screenshots show a chilling confirmation. A representative, using the Puerto Rico-based phone number associated with Paradise Tours, responded:
“Yes. Not interested to host so called israelis. Is there a problem with that?”
“How many of you are going to bother us? Just move on.”
Legal experts say the company’s actions may violate anti-discrimination laws. While political opinions are protected speech, refusing service based on national origin, religion, or perceived ethnicity can cross into illegal territory.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
2 Responses
She should definetly get a lawyer, pay him tons, sue the guy…she’ll win, He’ll have to pay a fine which will cause anti-semitism to dissappear. On the contrary – all peurto ricans will begin loving Jews because this tour place was sued. Noone will every again say “free palestine” and everyone will live happily ever after. Really, I hope you all realized that this is the new normal. Maybe Hashem is sending us a message. The message is probably something like this. Stay In New York, Stay in Lakewood, Stay in Florida, Stay in Monsey. Stay in _____________ (fill in the blank) Dont budge. If I want you to return to my Holyland I wont send hints, blatant hints like the land giving forth its produce, So many yeshivos and Kollelim, ability to daven at the Kosel after centuries of not being able to, financial prosperity etc. I wont send goyim to spit on you etc I will tell you ברחל בתך הקטנה that its time to leave the diaspora and come home. So please dont read the handwriting on the wall, dont try to reach obvious conclisuions just sit around and wait and dont forget to make big bucks while your there….and dont forget to visit peurto rico. ……with your lawyer
Evalimoshavlo,
I would take this “hint” over October 7th any day