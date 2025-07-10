TERROR: Israeli Murdered In Stabbing-Shooting Attack At Gush Etzion Supermarket

A man in his twenties was murdered on Thursday afternoon in a stabbing attack at the Rami Levy complex at the Gush Etzion junction.

The two terrorists who carried out the attack were neutralized at the scene by security forces.

An initial investigation reveals that the two terrorists arrived at the shopping area armed with knives and attacked an Israeli security guard. They stabbed him severely and managed to take his gun, possibly then using it against him at close range. According to witnesses, they then began shooting toward the mall from the parking lot. Nearby armed civilians opened fire and shot the terrorists dead.

Magen David Adom (MDA) Director-General Eli Bin said that the security guard also suffered from gunshot wounds to his upper body, so a suspicion is being investigated as to whether the guard was accidentally hit by friendly fire.

Additionally, a suspicion is being investigated that the terrorists were also armed with firearms.

MDA paramedic Achiad Goharian, who was the first to arrive at the scene, said, “We received a report about a man who was injured in a shooting attack, and we immediately went to the scene with large forces. We saw a young man, about 20 years old, lying unconscious without a pulse and without breathing, with gunshot wounds to his body. We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately, his injury was severe, and we had to pronounce him dead.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Large forces from the Yehuda and Shomron district, together with IDF forces and emergency forces, are at the scene.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)