PHOTOS: Chasunah Of Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Rebbe’s Grandson Celebrated in Bnei Brak


A joyous chasunah took place last night (Wednesday) in the main Beis Medrash of Machnovka-Belz in Bnei Brak, celebrating the marriage of the grandson of the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Rebbe. The chassan is the son of the Spinka-Monsey Rebbe, who is a son-in-law of the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Rebbe, and the kallah is the granddaughter of the Ziditshov Rebbe of Bnei Brak.

A distinguished group of Admorim participated in the simcha, which reached an emotional climax during the mitzvah tantz, as the Rebbe danced with fiery passion before the kallah.

