WATCH: Tucker Carlson Calls To Strip U.S. Citizenship from Americans Serving in IDF

At a Turning Point USA event on July 12, 2025, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson declared that American citizens who serve the IDF should be stripped of their U.S. citizenship.

“I quote the New Testament, but I also refer to common sense when I say that no man can serve two masters, it’s not possible,” he said, in response to a question about whether one can be loyal to more than one country. “I only have one wife for that reason.”

“You can only really pledge your loyalty to one person or one country, that’s just a fact,” posited Carlson.

“There are a lot of Americans who’ve served in the IDF and they should lose their citizenship. There are a lot of Americans who serve in Ukraine, and they should lose their citizenship,” he said. “You can’t fight for another country and remain an American — period. Obviously!”

Americans have been “cowed into believing that’s hate speech,” Carlson continued, and added: “You don’t hear hate in my voice, because there isn’t any.”