British Islamic Sheikh Claims “Messianic and Apocalyptic” Lubavitcher Rebbe Inspired Plot for “Super Jewish State”

Prominent British Islamic Sheikh Asrar Rashid accused Western powers of enabling “Jewish supremacism” in the Middle East through their military support for Israel — and went as far as voicing support for future attacks on Tel Aviv by Muslim-majority nations.

The remarks came during a June 21 livestream on Rashid’s official YouTube channel, where he launched into a conspiratorial tirade alleging that British-manufactured weapons are being used not merely to defend Israeli security, but to fulfill a so-called apocalyptic, messianic vision of a “Super Jewish State” stretching from the Euphrates to the Nile.

“You, in your policies, are supporting Jewish supremacism through Western weapons,” Rashid said. “Weapons made by the RAF, by British arms, are utilized not to contain Muslims — but to build Jewish supremacy, following the teachings of the Talmud.”

He went on to link Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentinian President Javier Milei to the teachings of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT’L, claiming that both leaders subscribe to a “messianic and apocalyptic worldview” that includes launching a war to establish a Greater Israel.

“This apocalyptic worldview believes that Israel must launch a major war in the region, exterminate its enemies, and establish a super Jewish state from the Euphrates to the Nile,” Rashid said. “But I believe the current State of Israel will not last. Do not think this occupation is permanent.”

Perhaps most explosively, Rashid openly declared support for the bombing of Tel Aviv by any Muslim nation.

“If Saudi Arabia bombed Tel Aviv, we are all behind Saudi Arabia. If Turkey bombed Tel Aviv, we are all behind Turkey,” he said. “And when Iran bombs Tel Aviv, we are all behind Iran. It is only my position where you will find consistency.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)