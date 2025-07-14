Hezbollah Violates Ceasefire Seven Times A Day, IDF Data Shows

Hezbollah terrorists violate the ceasefire agreement with Israel over seven times per day on average, IDF data obtained by i24NEWS shows.

Israel has reported over 1,200 ceasefire violations by Hezbollah to a U.S.-led five-nation monitoring panel responsible for overseeing the agreement’s implementation.

Of those violations, 650 were passed on to the Lebanese army for action, while in the remaining cases, the IDF responded with military strikes against the terrorists.

Separately, the Lebanese army independently recorded an additional 390 violations and submitted a report claiming it had addressed them.

Altogether, the data indicates that the Lebanese army dealt with 52% of the total violations, including 440 incidents initially reported by Israel.

Most of the violations managed by the Lebanese army occurred in the country’s southern region.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)