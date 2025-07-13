Supreme Court Rejects Petitions to Halt Hearing for AG’s Dismissal

Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg on Sunday rejected the petitions seeking to halt the hearing for Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and freeze the process of her dismissal.

The decision comes after the government submitted a response to the Supreme Court earlier on Sunday regarding the petitions against the dismissal, arguing that issuing an interim order to freeze the process would constitute an overreach of the court’s authority.

Sohlberg wrote in the decision: “The well-established rule, which has been applied only recently, is that this court does not address claims relating to a particular matter before a final decision has been made by the authorized body regarding that matter. Thus, the time for judicial review is after the decision has been made, and not before.”

“If this is the case regarding the dismissal of petitions outright, it is understood that they are valid, all the more so, when we are dealing with a request for an interim order, since it is clear that in the absence of a final decision – this is not an irreversible step. It is understood that if there is a change in the factual situation, it will be possible to return and apply with an appropriate request,” Sohlberg ruled.

In accordance with his decision, the hearing scheduled for Monday can take place. It is unclear whether Baharav-Miara will attend the hearing.

