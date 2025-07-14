Egypt Warns Israel Over Gaza Redeployment, Signals Possible Reassessment of Camp David Peace Accords

A senior Egyptian official has voiced sharp opposition to Israel’s proposed military redeployment in Gaza, warning that the plan could jeopardize regional stability and even prompt a reassessment of the Camp David peace accords.

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the official — a member of Egypt’s security delegation involved in ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas — condemned Israel’s plan to maintain a military presence throughout Rafah and establish a sprawling tent city for displaced Gazans near the Egyptian border.

“This would create a human bomb at the Egyptian border, which would pose a clear threat to Egypt’s national security,” the official said.

He revealed that Egypt has already bolstered its military presence in Sinai’s Zone C — an area where military deployment is limited under the Camp David Accords — in direct response to what it views as Israeli violations of the agreement.

“This buildup is a message,” the official said, noting that Egypt may reconsider its decades-old peace treaty with Israel if it concludes that Israeli actions in Gaza present a concrete threat to its security.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)