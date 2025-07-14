Houthi Official In Rare Interview With Israeli Media: “We Want Israel To Be Wiped Out”

The Houthis in Yemen serve as the last functional Iranian proxy, still fighting the Jewish State and imposing an effective siege in the Red Sea.

Despite a Houthi ban on interacting with any Israeli entity, Ynet managed to carry out an interview with a Houthi source, who clarified that the terror group will continue their fight to destroy the Jewish state even after the war in Gaza ends.

Ynet: What do you want from Israel?

“We want only one thing from the Zionist entity: its departure from the land of Arab Palestine, because we believe that its existence is invalid. Its end is an inevitable divine promise. Israel is a usurping entity, planted in the heart of the nation, based on murder, conquest, and desecration of holy places. We in Ansar Allah (the name of the organization) believe that our struggle with this entity is an existential struggle between faith and infidelity, between the oppressed and the tyrants. We will win. We want Israel to be wiped out and the Al-Aqsa Mosque to be purified. This is G-d’s promise to his servants.”

From your statements, it can be understood that the threats will continue even in the ‘day after’ the war in the Gaza Strip. What are your goals against Israel the ‘day after’?

“The Gaza war has established a new equation and proved that the resistance is capable of causing you pain as a conquering Zionist entity. We are part of the al-Quds (Jerusalem) axis, and we will continue to fully support the Palestinian resistance— politically, militarily, and morally—until we achieve our great goal: dismantling the usurping Zionist entity and destroying it from all fronts—from Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria.

“Our goal is clear: to confuse the entity and weaken it until it collapses from within. We will also expand our activity in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. We will target anything related to Israel, anywhere, both inside and outside Yemen. The Jews are a legitimate target for us, and you will soon hear about our attacks.”

What is your goal inside Yemen?

“We are waging a struggle in Yemen for liberation from the American-Saudi-Zionist aggression until we achieve sovereignty and independence. We reject the foreign presence and want to establish a Quran-based and just system that will advance the country politically, economically, and morally.

“We will restore the status of the Muslims that Saudi Arabia and the Gulf and the regimes that are actually agents, have sold. We will support the goals of the nation, especially Palestine, and build an ideological army capable of defending Yemen and the nation. We are not looking for power, but for the implementation of the project of Hussein al-Houthi (the brother of the current leader Abd al-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, who was killed) to build an Islamic state and to defeat the Jews.”

How do you see your relationship with Iran?

“We are not ashamed of our alliance with Iran. We are proud of it because it stands by the goals of the nation. The Iranians are a role model for us and support us and our goal. Our relationship with them is one of brotherhood in religion and destiny, based on the principle of ‘supporting the oppressed.’ It is a relationship of faith and loyalty to Ayatollahs Khomeini and Khamenei. For us, Iran is a strategic ally in dealing with the American-Zionist dominance project. Iran is the one that will support us in wiping Israel off the map.”

Where were you before the Gaza war?

“We were where we needed to be yesterday, and today we are fighting with the tools of America in Yemen. We are building power, preparing for the day we march towards Al-Aqsa, and instilling a conscious-based thought in the souls of the nation. Our slogan, ‘Death to America, death to Israel,’ is not just a slogan. It is a principle and a way of life from the beginning of the Quran until we liberate Jerusalem from you and restore the rights of the people.”

The Yemeni people suffer from poverty and disease. Why don’t you direct the resources to the people instead of to war?

“We are fighting to protect the people and preserve their dignity. If we surrender to aggression, these people will have no value or land left. The war was forced upon us, and we are directing all resources to building a force that protects the people, not for personal interests, as mercenaries do. It doesn’t matter if we dedicate resources to the people. What matters is that we are fighting you to implement the directives of our leadership and rulers, and the Yemeni people will manage their affairs by all means necessary.

“We are a people who depend solely on war for our livelihood. We fight and build simultaneously, and we will continue to do so until we defeat the aggression and build faith. We don’t care about your bombings; we don’t care—even if you use nuclear weapons. The people will be Shahidim (martyrs), and that is our belief.”

What would you say to the Israeli government?

“You are a criminal, plundering entity, and you will be defeated as every tyrant has been defeated throughout history. We tell you clearly: you will not enjoy security, not in Tel Aviv, not in Eilat, not even in the depths of the Red Sea. And not abroad either. We will strike and support anyone who strikes you, and you will not be able to stop the progress of the nation. You are doomed, whether you like it or not.”

What would you say to Israelis?

“You are the fuel of a satanic Zionist project. You must leave the land of Canaan and return to your homes. The Zionist project will lead you to destruction. We say to you: examine yourselves and leave the land that does not belong to you before the storm of rage that will come from Yemen, Lebanon, Gaza, and all the free people of the nation sweeps you away. If you choose to remain in our land, your end will be like the end of every invader throughout history.”

