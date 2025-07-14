Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

10 Terrorists Released In Shalit Deal Killed By IDF Airstrikes

IDF spokesperson

Ten terrorists who were released in the Shalit deal in 2011 and exiled to the Gaza Strip were killed in an IDF airstrike in Gaza in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and IDF over the past week.

Two the slain terrorists, Bassem Abu Sanina and Riyad Assila, were responsible for the murder of Israeli civilian Chaim Karman, H’yd, in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem in 1998.

Before his imprisonment, Assila was an operative in the military wing of Hamas and a member of the “West Bank Headquarters”—the organization’s operational arm in Gaza for carrying out attacks in Yehuda and Shomron. After he was deported to Gaza, he served as an operative in Hamas’s “Jerusalem Department,” overseeing the recruitment of terrorists from East Jerusalem and the planning of additional attacks.

A third terrorist, Mohammed Saria, was responsible for the murder of IDF soldier Ehud (Udi) Tal, H’yd, in a stabbing attack in the Shomron in 1996.

The seven other slain terrorists were convicted during the Second Intifada for involvement in deadly attacks and served lengthy prison sentences before being released. After their release, they continued to operate in Hamas’s “West Bank Headquarters” and worked to advance attacks in Yehudah and Shomron, including the transfer of weapons and money.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



