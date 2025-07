The IDF and Shin Bet reported on Monday that Muhammad Nasr Ali Quneita, a terrorist in Hamas’s military intelligence unit in the Al-Furqan Battalion, was eliminated in a joint operation in the Gaza City area about a month ago.

Quneita invaded Israel during the October 7 massacre and held Emily Damari in his home at the beginning of the war.

According to the Shin Bet and IDF statement, he took a central part in Hamas’s terrorist activities.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)