Naftali Bennett Slams Tucker Qatarlson Over Epstein-Mossad Claims: “A Vicious Wave of Slander”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett fiercely rejected explosive allegations that convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein had worked for Mossad, calling the claim “categorically and totally false” and accusing right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson of trafficking in conspiracy theories.

The dramatic exchange erupted following Carlson’s remarks at the Turning Point USA conference this past weekend, where he suggested—without evidence—that Epstein may have run a blackmail operation on behalf of Israeli intelligence.

“Were you working on behalf of Mossad?” Carlson asked hypothetically during his speech. “Were you running a blackmail operation on behalf of a foreign government?” He added, “By the way, every single person in Washington, D.C. thinks that.”

Carlson questioned how Epstein, a former math teacher with no college degree, acquired extraordinary wealth, multiple private jets, and the largest private residence in Manhattan. “It’s not a conspiracy theory,” Carlson said. “It’s a legitimate question.”

Bennett, who served as prime minister from 2021 to 2022 and oversaw Mossad operations during that time, issued a scathing response on Monday. “This is a lie,” he wrote on social media. “It’s part of a vicious wave of slander and lies targeting Israel, led by prominent online personalities like Tucker Carlson.”

Bennett didn’t mince words. “They just make things up, say it with confidence, and the lies stick—because it’s Israel.”

Within an hour, Carlson fired back, accusing Bennett of “issuing threats on social media” and challenging the former premier to join him for a public interview about Epstein’s alleged ties to Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)